Amidst Haryana elections, a Congress MLA’s son has been spotted openly violating the law. Despite being jailed, Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker’s son Sikandar was allegedly seen driving a fancy car on Haryana’s streets, as per Aaj Tak report. While Chhoker’s son was violating every law, no police officer was around, even though the Court had ordered the accused to be admitted to the hospital in the presence of police force under certain conditions. However, Sikandar could be seen enjoying his car ride, the video of which is making rounds on social media.

Following this, the ED reached the hospital where the accused was ‘admitted’ under the guise of illness but found that the accused was violating the rules of the hospital. The agency, as per Aaj Tak, wrote a letter to the Gurugram Police Commissioner and DG Jail Haryana and asked them to register an FIR against the accused.

Sikandar Chhoker is currently in jail on allegations related to a Rs 400 crore scandal. However, he was transferred from jail to PGI hospital Rohtak because of illness, and is now leaving the hospital every day to roam the streets of Haryana. The accused also has reportedly access to a phone, and also holds meetings with party workers regarding the election campaign of his father, who is contesting elections in the upcoming Haryana elections.

Dharam Singh Chhoker, a Congress MLA from Samalkha, Haryana, and his son Sikandar, are accused in a Rs 400 crore scandal. The ED has filed a case against the MLA and his son. Now after the raids, it has been discovered that the duo have been running their business from the hospital.

The Haryana-Punjab High Court has also issued a non-bailable warrant for MLA Chhoker and ordered him to surrender or be arrested. Sikandar is also believed to be active in election campaigns for his father. Dharam Singh Chhoker and his son Sikandar Singh are accused of defrauding over 1500 home buyers. The ED has initiated a money laundering complaint against both of them. Sikandar’s bail application was dismissed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in the last week of August 2024. However, after this, he attempted to get out of jail by claiming illness and medical records.

Following his bail rejection, the accused was admitted to PGI Rohtak twice. First, from September 2nd until September 16th, 2024, and again from September 26th till now. It is said that Sikandar has no significant illnesses. According to reports, MLA Dharam Singh’s son has been spotted leaving PGI Rohtak without following regulations.

It is believed that he drove a Fortuner car after leaving the hospital, slept at a hotel, partied, used his phone, and more. The CCTV footage of the given incident is being investigated by the ED. The probe is underway.