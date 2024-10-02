Wednesday, October 2, 2024
HomeNews ReportsIsrael declares UN chief Antonio Guterres persona non grata, bans him from entering the...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Israel declares UN chief Antonio Guterres persona non grata, bans him from entering the country

Foreign minister Israel Katz said, “Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran's heinous attack on Israel, as almost every country in the world has done, does not deserve to step foot on Israeli soil.”

OpIndia Staff
Antonio Guterres, Israel Katz
6

Israel on Wednesday declared UN chief Antonio Guterres “persona non grata”, banning him from entering the country. The decision was taken by the Israeli foreign ministry for failing to unequivocally condemn Iran’s missile attack on Israel yesterday.

Foreign minister Israel Katz announced on social media that he has declared Guterres a “persona non grata” in Israel. He said, Today, I have declared UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres persona non grata in Israel and banned him from entering the country.” Katz added, “Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran’s heinous attack on Israel, as almost every country in the world has done, does not deserve to step foot on Israeli soil.”

The foreign minister added in his tweet, “This is a Secretary-General who has yet to denounce the massacre and sexual atrocities committed by Hamas murderers on October 7, nor has he led any efforts to declare them a terrorist organization. A Secretary-General who gives backing to terrorists, rapists, and murderers from Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and now Iran—the mothership of global terror—will be remembered as a stain on the history of the UN. Israel will continue to defend its citizens and uphold its national dignity, with or without António Guterres.”

After Iran launched almost 200 missiles targeting Israel, UN chief Antonio Guterres condemned the “broadening of the Middle East conflict, with escalation after escalation.” He added, “This must stop.  We absolutely need a ceasefire” without referring to Iran firing ballistic missiles towards Israel.

As reported earlier, on 1st October, Iran launched several ballistic missiles targeting Israel as the Middle-East conflict worsens. The Israeli civilians had rushed to bomb shelters after sirens went off in the entire country following the large-scale ballistic missile launches by Iran.

As per the latest reports, 181 missiles were launched by Iran in the strike. Israel Defense Forces said that it intercepted “a large number” of them using the Iron Dome missile defence system. US forces also helped in shooting down many of the missiles.

However, due to the large number of missiles launched at the same time, the system was overwhelmed and many missiles hit locations in Israel, especially in central and southern Israel. As all the residents were rushed to bomb shelters, there were no significant casualties in the attack.

Earlier, on Monday, Israel launched “targeted ground raids” at Iran-backed proxy Hezbollah’s targets across several villages of southern Lebanon. This came just days after Hezbollah Chief Hasan Nasrallah was killed by Israel Defense Forces in an attack on his bunker. Israeli Ground attacks in Lebanon were backed by airstrikes and artillery launches in places close to Israel’s northern border.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

MK Gandhi was against cow slaughter and supported cow protection, but with a shade of Muslim appeasement

Siddhi -
It can be stated that Gandhi's 'liberal' and pluralistic values took over his Hindu mind which believed cow protection to be the biggest service Hindus could ever adopt. Gandhi failed to stand by Hindus who demanded a ban on the slaughter of cows at the hands of Muslims while he himself believed that slaughtering the cows was one of the biggest sins anybody ever could commit.
Opinions

10 years of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan: Throwback to the times when Rahul Gandhi was left red-faced after students told him ‘Swachh Bharat’ was working

Jinit Jain -
Rahul Gandhi is infamous for uttering remarks that cause him embarrassment but none has been as spectacularly embarrassing to him as his declaration that "Swachh Bharat wasn't working", only to be corrected by impressionable young students that it was indeed working.

‘Iran made a big mistake’:As Netanyahu pormises severe retaliation, and US extends support, major war looms over Western Asia

Pakistani family living illegally in India with fake Hindu identities: How ‘Sufi’ Mehdi Foundation facilitated illegal immigration, organised fake docs and paid the family

Muslim lawyers slammed by court for demanding FIR against CM Shinde for sharing stage with Ramgiri Maharaj, govt says 67 FIRs filed against seer:...

Haryana: High Courts asks Enforcement Directorate and police to arrest Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker if he doesn’t surrender in 24 hrs

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Uttar Pradesh: Brothers Mehtab and Shadab operated gang to target, shut down pro-Hindutva handles online and extort money, arrested

राहुल पाण्डेय -

MK Gandhi was against cow slaughter and supported cow protection, but with a shade of Muslim appeasement

Siddhi -

10 years of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan: Throwback to the times when Rahul Gandhi was left red-faced after students told him ‘Swachh Bharat’ was working

Jinit Jain -

Plagued with nighmares, son became ill: Thief writes apology letter and returns 100-year-old Radha Krisha idol he stole from temple in Uttar Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: NIA raids 11 locations over revival of banned CPI (Maoist) organisation, recover incriminating documents, 6 people arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Only person killed in Iranian missile attack against Israel was a Palestinian, Iron Dome and Bomb Shelters protect Israelis from nearly 200 missiles

OpIndia Staff -

‘Iran made a big mistake’:As Netanyahu pormises severe retaliation, and US extends support, major war looms over Western Asia

Anurag -

‘Murdered his mother, chopped off her organs’: Bombay HC upholds death sentence of man who cut his own mother into pieces, put her heart...

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistani family living illegally in India with fake Hindu identities: How ‘Sufi’ Mehdi Foundation facilitated illegal immigration, organised fake docs and paid the family

Rukma Rathore -

Muslim lawyers slammed by court for demanding FIR against CM Shinde for sharing stage with Ramgiri Maharaj, govt says 67 FIRs filed against seer:...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com