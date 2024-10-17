Thursday, October 17, 2024
Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Emergency’ finally receives censor certificate, release date to be announced soon

"We are glad to announce we have received the censor certificate for our movie Emergency, we will be announcing the release date soon. Thank you for your patience and support," Kangana Ranaut tweeted

Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Emergency’ has been finally passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

On Thursday, Kangana on X handle to share the news with her fans.

“We are glad to announce we have received the censor certificate for our movie Emergency, we will be announcing the release date soon. Thank you for your patience and support,” her post read.

Earlier in September, Kangana Ranaut, in an interview with ANI, had opened up about the repercussions being faced by the makers of the ‘Emergency’ due to delay in the release of the film.

“I know how I made this film… I did not get any support from the film industry. It’s made on a huge budget. I along with Zee and other partners created Emergency, and now with the release delay, everyone is bearing a huge loss. Delay release is a loss for all. I think the Censor Board should take the responsibility to release this film at the earliest,” she said.

The film, a biographical political thriller, delves into the life of Indira Gandhi, who imposed a 21-month emergency period from 1975 to 1977.

‘Emergency’ has been embroiled in controversies for some time now including facing backlash several Sikh groups.

Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film is set against the backdrop of one of India’s most tumultuous political periods and promises to be a portrayal of historical events.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

