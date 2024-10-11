Friday, October 11, 2024
Kolkata: Muslim mob storms into Durga Puja pandal and threatens to vandalize Maa Durga idol, abuses Hindu women, complaint filed by organisers

The organizers of the Hindu event, New Bengal Sporting Club at Garden Reach area of Kolkata wrote a complaint to the Police demanding FIR in the case. The complaint letter was shared by BJP leade Suvendu Adhikari on X.

On Friday, 11th October, amid the Durga Puja festival, the Puja Pandal of New Bengal Sporting Club at Garden Reach area of Kolkata was stormed by a Muslim mob who threatened the Puja organizers to stop the Hindu rituals. The Muslim mob consisting of around 50-60 members also threatened that they would vandalize Maa Durga idol if the celebrations weren’t stopped.

The organizers of the Hindu religious event, New Bengal Sporting Club at Garden Reach area of Kolkata, wrote a complaint to the Police demanding FIR in the case. The complaint letter was shared by BJP leader, LoP West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari on X. He also shared a video showing a large number of Muslim youths creating a ruckus inside the pandal.

“What is this C P Kolkata Shri Manoj Kumar Verma (IPS)? How did the goons garner the ability to storm into a Durga Puja Pandal under the Jurisdiction of the Kolkata Police and threaten to vandalize the idol of Maa Durga if the rituals aren’t stopped?” he pondered.

“The Office Bearers and Members of the New Bengal Sporting Club have also provided video footage of the incident. How can you allow this to happen? I believe you will take the strictest action possible against the culprits and make them realize that it is Kolkata, not Dhaka,” he added.

The organizers in the complaint mentioned that the incident happened on 11th October at around 1 pm. “About 50-60 Muslims came to our puja pandal and interrupted rituals. They threatened to disrupt the pandal and said that they would also break Maa Durga’s idol if the puja rituals were not stopped,” the complaint read.

It also added that the Muslim mob used abusive language for Hindu women and threatened them for following Hindu rituals. The video of the said incident is making rounds on social media in which some individuals wearing Islamic caps can be seen creating chaos in the pandal. The letter added that they have submitted the video of the incident at the Garden Reach Police Station.

The organizers have demanded FIR in the case.

