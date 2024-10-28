In the Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh, a case of three Muslim men identified as Rustam, Akbar and Babu Khan, forcibly offering namaz in a Ram temple came to the fore on 26th October. The Police registered an FIR against the accused trio and detained them, however, the accused were later released witha notice. The incident has triggered widespread discontent among the local Hindus, who are demanding stern action against the accused Muslim men.

The incident transpired in the Kiloda village of Salaslai police station precinct of ​​Shajapur, wherein the temple priest Omprakash Sharma filed a complaint with the police alleging that 85-year-old Akbar, 65-year-old Rustam and 70-year-old Babu Khan had come to the temple at around 5:45 pm on Saturday (26th October), washed their hands and feet with water from the pot kept in the temple, and sat in the temple premises and started offering Namaz.

Despite the temple priest’s objections, the three accused remained in the temple for almost 20 minutes before leaving. According to the authorities, the three brothers were coming home after performing some work at a bank, and then it was time for namaz, and all three of them performed namaz in the temple grounds.

Due to this incident, the temple priest and local Hindus are outraged and have demanded strict action against accused Rustam, Babu Khan and Akbar. Notably, after the police registered a case and detained them, the accused trio admitted to their actions. The police filed a FIR and charged them, but later released them after receiving a notice. The investigation and legal action in the matter are still underway, and another trial will be held in court.