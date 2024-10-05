On Saturday, 5th October, several incidents of violence were reported in Haryana amid the ongoing polling for the Assembly Elections. In the district of Nuh, a scuffle broke out between Congress candidate Mohammad Ilyas from Punhana Assembly constituency and independent candidate Raees Khan. Incidents of stone pelting were reported at the polling booth.

A similar incident was reported in Narnaund, in the district of Hisar, where Congress workers clashed with workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party outside a polling booth.

VIDEO | Haryana Elections 2024: A clash broke out between BJP, Congress workers outside a polling booth in #Narnaud area of #Hisar. More details are awaited.#HaryanaElection2024#HaryanaAssemblyElections2024



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/oCR93MzL17 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 5, 2024

Videos of the incidents were shared on social media. In Punhana, locals arrived with lathis during the incident. In the video, broken and toppled chairs were visible. Police officials were seen attempting to disperse the crowd outside the polling booth, who were engaged in violence while the rest of the public stood in a queue waiting to vote for their preferred candidate.

In Chandeni village, supporters of Congress candidate Aftab Ahmed and INLD candidate Rahish Khan clashed. A man identified as Asif was injured in the incident of stone pelting at the polling booth.

In the Meham constituency, independent candidate Balraj Kundu accused former Congress MLA Anand Singh Dangi and his supporters of beating him and his assistant outside a polling booth. A video that went viral on social media showed them with torn clothes as they narrated the incident.

VIDEO | Haryana Election 2024: Independent candidate from #Meham Assembly constituency Balraj Kundu alleges that he and his PA were beaten up by former Congress MLA Anand Singh Dangi and his supporters outside a polling booth. Dangi's son Balram Dangi is contesting from Meham… pic.twitter.com/tuS94ZPdOk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 5, 2024

Assembly Elections in Haryana

Polling for all 90 Assembly seats in Haryana took place on 5th October 2024. The results for Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections will be announced on 8th October 2024.

Violence in Nuh

Notably, Nuh made headlines in July 2023 when a mob of Islamists attacked Hindus during the Braj Mandal Yatra organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Six people, including two home guards, were killed in the incident. One of the devotees and Bajrang Dal activists, Abhishek Chouhan, was brutally murdered inside temple premises by the Islamists. He was first shot, and then his throat was slit.