On Monday, 21st October, the Israeli military issued shocking video footage of terrorist organisation Hamas’s chief Yahya Sinwar’s secret bunker, revealing the lavish comforts Sinwar enjoyed while hiding during the ongoing Gaza war. Yahya Sinwar, the slain Hamas chief, the mastermind of the terrible October 7th terror attack on Israel, apparently planned to ride out the war in his bunker beneath the ruined city of Khan Younis. He had millions in cash in his bunker, and all the material comforts.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) posted video footage of an adequately equipped bunker with contemporary showers, several bathrooms, a fully operational kitchen, and food rations marked with the United Nations Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA) emblems.

The bunker also had several bottles of cologne, hygiene materials, and a private shower. Sinwar’s personal quarters housed a big safe containing millions of Israeli shekels (1 Shekel = 22.29 Indian Rupees), as well as lockers with weapons, ammunition, and explosives.

The IDF has released footage showing their entry into Sinwar’s bunker, where UNWRA bags and millions of shekels were found.



Sinwar and other Hamas leaders have been siphoning billions from the people of Gaza, allegedly with @UNWRA’s involvement.



pic.twitter.com/ZRcr5UWKmF — David Saranga (@DavidSaranga) October 20, 2024

Sinwar, 61, had sought refuge in the bunker with his guards and close companions as Israel attacked above ground following October 7 terror attack. The footage shows a bag of UNRWA-supplied food, corroborating Israel’s long-standing charges that Hamas siphons money from foreign agencies, exacerbating Gaza’s already grave humanitarian plight.

According to reports, Sinwar spent much of his time hidden underground, overseeing Hamas activities and evading capture. Abu Zamar, his wife, was seen carrying a Hermes Birkin bag worth Rs 28 lakh ($32,000) during their escape to the bunker.

Last week, on 17th October, Israel confirmed that Hamas chief Yahya Ibrahim Hassan Sinwar had been killed in a military operation in Gaza. While the Israeli Defence Forces had said that they were checking whether one of the three persons killed in the operation was Sinwar, Foreign Minister Israel Katz first gave the official confirmation of the same.

The minister confirmed the death of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar in a personal message sent to dozens of foreign ministers around the world. The message said, “The arch-terrorist Yahya Sinwar, who is responsible for the massacre and atrocities of October 7, was eliminated today by IDF soldiers.” Later IDF also confirmed the death of the Hamas chief on X. They tweeted, “Eliminated: Yahya Sinwar”.

Eliminated: Yahya Sinwar. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 17, 2024

On 20th October, the IDF released another video in which Sinwar and his family could be seen entering the high-class tunnel under Gaza from 6th and 7th October 2023, hours before the terror attack on Israel.

IDF International Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani posted the video on X, showing footage from a camera mounted on the ceiling of the concrete-lined narrow tunnel. In the video, Sinwar could be seen entering the tunnel with his wife and children carrying bags. After that, Sinwar made several trips to the tunnel, carrying bags, bottles, and other items. Towards the end of the video, he could be carrying a TV with the help of a child.

The visuals shown in the video released by IDF are from 10::45 PM on 6th October to 1:32 AM on 7th October, a duration of around 3 hours.

🎥DECLASSIFIED FOOTAGE:



Sinwar hours before the October 7 massacre: taking down his TV into his tunnel, hiding underneath his civilians, and preparing to watch his terrorists murder, kindap and rape. pic.twitter.com/wTAF9xAPLU — LTC Nadav Shoshani (@LTC_Shoshani) October 19, 2024

Shoshani wrote posting the declassified footage, “Sinwar hours before the October 7 massacre: taking down his TV in his tunnel, hiding underneath his civilians, and preparing to watch his terrorists murder, kidnap and rape.”

As per the Israeli military, Yahya Sinwar lived in the tunnel for most of the year, directing the war against Israel from safety. IDF said that the footage was recovered several months ago during raids in Gaza, but has been released now after his death.