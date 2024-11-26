Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Police seizes 1,85,000 kg cow meat marked as ‘Buffalo meat’ and ‘Hoor’ brand in Noida, BJP MLA says 8000 cows slaughtered in West Bengal

Nand Kishore Gurjar, the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Loni, stated that the consignment of beef that was impounded indicated that at least 8,000 cows must have been killed.

राहुल पाण्डेय
Image from OpIndia Hindi
Image via OpIndia Hindi

On 9th November Uttar Pradesh Police recovered a huge consignment of beef in Greater Noida. This exposed a network in which cows were slaughtered in West Bengal and brought to Noida through containers and stored in cold storage to be supplied in Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) and Uttarakhand. According to the authorities, 185 tons of cow meat were found. However, according to Ved Nagar, the National President of the Gau Raksha Hindu Dal, nearly 250 tons were recovered. Furthermore, he mentioned that the Gau Rakshak Dals of Mewat provided him with information regarding the supply of beef via the container.

Nand Kishore Gurjar, the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Loni, stated that the consignment of beef that was impounded indicated that at least 8,000 cows must have been killed. Additionally, he accused two high-ranking officials in Lucknow of being involved. However, their names have not been disclosed. 9 people have been taken into custody by the police. There is also a demand to take bulldozer action on the cold storage unit and impose the National Security Act (NSA) on the accused.

The vehicle had Haryana’s number

The incident took place in Dadri police station area of ​​Noida. The members of the Gau Raksha Sangathan had received information about beef arriving from West Bengal. The members of the group assembled, based on the information. A truck with the number HR 38 AE 9185 was stopped and searched after which the banned meat was found in it. The police were informed about the matter. They reached the spot, took samples and sent them for analysis which revealed that it was cow meat.

Shiv Shankar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district was the truck driver. His assistant, Sachin was also from the same area. Both have been arrested. They confessed to bringing the meat from West Bengal, during interrogation. It was bought from Habibar Mullah in large quantities. They were taking the truck to SPJ Cold Storage which is in Nagla Kirani village of Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

9 arrested, cold storage unit sealed

OpIndia has a copy of the First Information Report (FIR). The case has been registered under section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Cold storage unit owner Puran Joshi, director Mohammad Khurshidun Nabi and manager Akshay Saxena have also been arrested. The facility and truck have been seized. On 23rd November, the cops also nabbed Delhi resident Salimuddin Ansari who was also involved in the smuggling.

The involvement of Shoaib Haqani, Rakesh Singh and Avinash Kumar was also discovered during the inquiry. All three work for a company called Toro Primary Private Limited which is charged with purchasing and reselling cold-stored beef. The three were apprehended and thrown behind bars on 24th November and section 325 of BNS was invoked along with 318 (4) 61 (2) and 3/8 of the Cow Slaughter Act.

According to Noida Police, a total of 185 tons of beef has been recovered out of which 153 tons was kept in chamber number 5 of the cold storage unit. The remaining beef was found in a container that came from West Bengal. The police estimated that the beef amounted to roughly Rs 4 crore. It didn’t have any bones. Such meat is separated from the boneless portion of the animal. The remaining meat has been disposed of in accordance with regulations and its samples have been preserved.

Buffalo meat was written on the packets

The beef was packed in black and yellow colored packets and the brand name “Hoor” was written on the packets with “Frozen Boneless Buffalo Meat” displayed in English and Arabic. The name of the person who did the packing was printed as “Murad Karbala Food.” The polythene in which the meat was rolled also had many words written in the Arabic language on it.

Cow protection activist Ved Nagar told OpIndia that Mewat’s cow protection groups had informed him about the beef’s arrival. He informed that this was India’s largest beef seizure. He also highlighted that political protection is being given to those who smuggle cows. He has called for the guilty to be held accountable under the Gangster Act and the National Security Act (NSA). A Hindu Mahapanchayat had been announced by him in the instance that administrative action was not taken promptly. Speaking to a media organization, he declared that if the administration did not run a bulldozer on the establishment then the locals would demolish it. He expressed apprehension that its owner, Puran Joshi, already converted to another religion.

More than 8 thousand cattle were slaughtered: BJP MLA

Nand Kishore Gurjar stated that Dadri has been an area of ​​cow protectors since ancient times and the recovery of such a large quantity of beef is a matter of shame for everyone. He also accused the local police of negligence in this matter. He added that some officers were not working with the right intentions and estimated that 8000 cows were slaughtered. He announced that he would meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and inform him about the entire incident.

The lawmaker asserted that two senior officials sitting in Lucknow were involved in cow slaughter in the state and kept the proceeds. He accused these two officials of pressuring the lower staff and ruining the image of the government. He demanded a Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.

