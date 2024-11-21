Thursday, November 21, 2024
HomeWorldMalaysia: 42-year-old to be caned for repeated Islamic offense of 'close proximity' with a...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Malaysia: 42-year-old to be caned for repeated Islamic offense of ‘close proximity’ with a woman, punishment to be meted out at Al-Muktafi Billah Shah Mosque

Awang was sentenced to six strokes of the cane and fined RM 4,000, with a six-month imprisonment as an alternative if the fine is not paid.

OpIndia Staff
42-year-old in Malaysia to be caned for repeated Islamic offense of 'close proximity', Court additionally to impose hefty monetary fine
Representative Image- Death Penalty News

In Malaysia’s Terengganu state, a carpenter has become the first person to undergo public caning at an Islamic Mosque for repeated ‘khalwat’ (close proximity) offenses, as ruled by the Terengganu Syariah High Court. The accused person has been identified as Mohammad Affendi Awang, 42.

As per the local reports, Awang was sentenced to six strokes of the cane and fined RM 4,000, with a six-month imprisonment as an alternative if the fine is not paid. He pleaded guilty as the authorities claimed that he breached Section 31(a) of the Terengganu Syariah Criminal Offenses (Takzir) Enactment (Amendment) 2022.

The Terengganu Syariah High Court has ordered the punishment to be executed at Al-Muktafi Billah Shah Mosque in Kuala Terengganu on December 6th, after Friday prayers. During the court hearing, the judge emphasized that the primary purpose of the punishment under Islamic law was to ‘deter and educate’ the offender.

“A true believer does not fall into the same hole twice. You (Mohd Affendi) were previously caned and imprisoned, yet you committed the same offense again. The first punishment (caning for khalwat) should have been enough to instill remorse,” the court noted.

This is notably the third time that the Awang has been punished for close proximity offense at the Mosque. Previously, he was fined RM 2,700 and sentenced to three months in prison after pleading guilty to ‘khalwat’ on July 11th last year at the Kemaman Syariah Lower Court.

A father of five, he was later again sentenced by the Terengganu Syariah High Court to four strokes of the cane and an RM 3,000 fine for repeated khalwat offenses, making it the first case in Terengganu where such a punishment was imposed and executed.

Local reports suggest that under the Terengganu Syariah Criminal Offenses (Takzir) Enactment (Amendment) 2022, penalties for repeated khalwat offenses, effective from January 1st, 2022, include up to six beatings of the cane, an RM 5,000 fine, or three years of imprisonment.

To note, khalwat is an offense that occurs when a man and woman are found alone together in close proximity. Malaysia has a dual-track legal system, with Islamic criminal and family laws governing Muslims operating alongside secular laws.

Terengganu is controlled by the Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS), which has pushed for a harsher interpretation of Islamic law. In 2018, the state caned two women in front of dozens of people after they were found guilty of trying lesbian intercourse, sparking an outcry from human rights organizations.

In the given case, the caning punishment will be executed at Al-Muktafi Billah Shah Mosque in Kuala Terengganu on December 6th, after Friday prayers.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Modi govt eliminates 5.8 crore fake ration cards through e-KYC and Aadhar verification, revolutionises India’s Public Distribution System

OpIndia Staff -
India's Public Distribution System serves 80.6 crore beneficiaries and uses electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) verification and Aadhaar-based identification.
Editor's picks

Indian regulator CCI imposes Rs 213 crore penalty on Meta over sharing WhatsApp data with other entities, Meta to file appeal

OpIndia Staff -
The Commission also highlighted anti-competitive practices arising from the sharing of user data between Meta entities. Sharing WhatsApp user data with other Meta companies for purposes beyond providing WhatsApp services creates significant entry barriers for competitors, violating Section 4(2)(c) of the Act.

Akhilesh Yadav posts edited video to defend Muslim rioters, defame UP police: Know why an official had to point pistol during voting in Meerapur

Hari Har temple dispute: All you need to know about the Sambhal Jama Masjid petition

Uttar Pradesh: Body of Dalit girl found in a sack, family says she was killed by SP goons for supporting BJP

Ranting Gola, the troll who abuses BJP in all videos gets in trouble after video targeting Abu Azmi goes viral, comes up with an...

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com