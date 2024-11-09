Saturday, November 9, 2024
HomeNews ReportsAmid debate over demography change in poll-bound Jharkhand, 35 Hindu families surrounded by 11,000...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Amid debate over demography change in poll-bound Jharkhand, 35 Hindu families surrounded by 11,000 Muslim families face challenges of existence in Santhal Pargana

When the Organizer’s team reached Santhal Pargana, the Hindu families were demonstrating their resolve to celebrate Chhath Puja despite pressure from the Muslim families in the area.

OpIndia Staff
Hindus in Jharkhand facing challenges amid demographic changes
Hindu families in Jharkhand face challenges upholding traditions amid demographic shifts. (Image generated using Dall-E)
14

Jharkhand Assembly Elections are just over a week away. Amid the contrasting political narratives of the ruling party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a lot of traction has been gained in the state. One point raised by the BJP in the campaign is the influx of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and the change in demography in the state. Amid this, a team of Organizer visited so-called Muslim-dominated areas like Santhal Pargana, where 35 Hindu families are struggling to uphold tradition amid the challenges they face, surrounded by over 11,000 Muslim families in the area.

This region, with its deep-rooted tribal history and districts such as Sahibganj, Dumka, and Pakur, has become a focal point of the electoral battle, with both parties pushing divergent priorities. The ruling party, JMM, is promoting welfare schemes such as monthly aid of Rs 2,500 for women and a higher Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers. On the other hand, the BJP’s campaign underscores issues of tribal identity (Adivasi Asmita) and highlights concerns about illegal immigration, alleging that unchecked settlements are altering the region’s demographics. JMM, however, has dismissed the concerns of demographic change, claiming that the BJP is fear-mongering.

However, Organizer’s report tells a different story. When the team reached Santhal Pargana, the Hindu families were demonstrating their resolve to celebrate Chhath Puja despite pressure from the Muslim families in the area. In villages like Mansingha and Rajmahal, Hindu families have almost disappeared. Every few kilometres, there are mosques and madrasas, giving the landscape a completely non-Indian feel. These are the areas where concerns raised by the BJP resonate strongly. The isolated Hindu community in this region often finds itself wrestling with a host of challenges, including restricted fishing rights and imposed ‘taxes’ on their agricultural yield by the local Muslim majority.

Speaking to Organizer, a long-time resident of the area, Dhani Choudhary, said, “We’ve faced these taxes for years. But things shifted after 2014 when we felt supported by the central government to resist. The change brought its own challenges; now, we face threats for venturing into deeper fishing areas.” Another villager, Ashok Choudhary, spoke about celebrating festivals under pressure. “Even during weddings, music is a point of contention. Our baraats have to be silent when prayers are held, and incidents of aggression often mar the joy,” he said.

The Hindu community’s experience highlights important issues during Jharkhand’s election period. As JMM and BJP compete for power, their different promises—JMM’s focus on social welfare and BJP’s emphasis on cultural and demographic security—directly impact these communities. While some may support JMM’s welfare schemes, BJP’s focus on cultural identity and demographic concerns resonates with many Hindus in border areas like Santhal Pargana.

Another resident, Rajkumar Choudhary, expressed fears about the rapid demographic shift. He said, “These newcomers aren’t the Muslims of our land. Month by month, their numbers swell, and soon, they will move beyond, expanding into Bengal.” Amid the demographic change, Chhath Puja has become more than just a celebration; it is a statement of resilience.

‘No well for Hindus’

Similar sentiments were expressed by Hindus who spoke to journalist Aditi Tyagi, who visited Madhupur for ground reporting during the elections. Speaking to an old Hindu resident of the area, Aditi was shocked to learn that Hindus cannot even access wells. When Aditi asked the old man about the main election issues for the residents, he got a lump in his throat and said, “The main issue is getting a well. When we went to local minister Hafizul Ansari four months ago to ask for a well, he refused to provide any support, saying Hindus won’t get anything.” He added that the Muslim community receives all the facilities, but Hindus get nothing. Pointing to his field, he said, “If we had the well, there would have been water, and we could have grown vegetables.”

Durga Visarjan not allowed

Another Hindu resident told Aditi about his ordeal, explaining how Hindus were not allowed to take out the Durga Visarjan procession during Navratri. He said, “Our idol immersion procession was stopped during Durga Puja… during this Durga Puja… pressure is maintained from the police station to every department.” He also alleged that there were attempts to set the house of a Hindu man, Pradeep Modi, on fire. He further alleged that Hafizul Ansari kept pressure on the local administration not to allow Hindus to celebrate festivals and hold events. He said, “They don’t allow us to play DJ during azaan or take out processions through Muslim-dominated areas… wherever Hindus become a minority, they [Muslims] pressurise them.”

Stone pelting on Hindus in Gopinathpur

In another video, Hindu women shared their ordeal of how Muslims pelted stones at them in Gopinathpur in June this year. An old man standing nearby said, “There were over 10,000 of them. The police could not control them. They had to fire shots in the air to disperse the mob. It was only because of the police that we were saved that day.” The Hindu woman said, “They still attack us. They enter our homes.”

Stone pelting on Hindus in Gopinathpur In another video, Hindu women shared their ordeal of how Muslims pelted stones at them in Gopinathpur in June this year. An old man standing nearby said, “There were over 10,000 of them. The police could not control them. They had to fire shots in the air to disperse the mob. It was only because of the police that we were saved that day.” The Hindu woman said, “They still attack us. They enter our homes.”

The situation in Jharkhand where Hindus are in minority is full of the complexities surrounding upcoming elections. The demographic and cultural tensions run deep in these areas. The experiences shared by the Hindu community illustrate the daily struggles they face to preserve their traditions amidst mounting challenges.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

The rise and fall of DY Chandrachud as a ‘liberal hero’: Hit pieces by Caravan and Indira Jaising, ‘liberal’ whining and a scathing counter...

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra polls: Ulema Board extends conditional support to MVA candidates, demands ban on RSS, ₹1,000 crore for Waqf, 10% reservation for Muslims and more

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar: Chhath Puja Ghat vandalised in Purnia, Tajimul and 5 minors arrested

OpIndia Staff -

‘We love Jammu and Kashmir, they love Article 370’: PM Modi slams Congress over Article 370 resolution, says no power in the world can...

ANI -

Democrats in turmoil: Blame game erupts in the party after Kamala Harris lost to Donald Trump, many accuse President Biden of leaving the race...

OpIndia Staff -

Rajasthan: Ibrahim Khan rapes, murders 16-year-old Hindu tribal girl in Nagaur, throws her into well, arrested

OpIndia Staff -

‘Mrs India Galaxy’ says she was force-fed beef by former Muslim boyfriend, then gaslights other victims by claiming ‘love jihad doesn’t exist’

OpIndia Staff -

Ghulamuddin, who cut a Hindu woman in Jodhpur into pieces, arrested in Mumbai: Was leaving for Nepal with fake ID using name ‘Gaffar’, arrested...

OpIndia Staff -

After NCP leader Baba Siddique’s murder, Lawrence Bishnoi gang plotted to eliminate a leader from Pune, reveals Mumbai Police

ANI -

‘I will convert your sister into a Muslim’: Faizan threatens and abducts a married Dalit woman at knifepoint, attempts to convert her to Islam

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com