Jharkhand Assembly Elections are just over a week away. Amid the contrasting political narratives of the ruling party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a lot of traction has been gained in the state. One point raised by the BJP in the campaign is the influx of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and the change in demography in the state. Amid this, a team of Organizer visited so-called Muslim-dominated areas like Santhal Pargana, where 35 Hindu families are struggling to uphold tradition amid the challenges they face, surrounded by over 11,000 Muslim families in the area.

How 35 Hindu families surrounded by 11,000 Muslim families live in Jharkhand's #Santhal Pargana?



-They stop the music five times a day during Chhat Puja.

-They pay 'tax' to Muslims as they reap produce in 'Muslim area'

-They don't put rangoli on the street.

Their cows get…

This region, with its deep-rooted tribal history and districts such as Sahibganj, Dumka, and Pakur, has become a focal point of the electoral battle, with both parties pushing divergent priorities. The ruling party, JMM, is promoting welfare schemes such as monthly aid of Rs 2,500 for women and a higher Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers. On the other hand, the BJP’s campaign underscores issues of tribal identity (Adivasi Asmita) and highlights concerns about illegal immigration, alleging that unchecked settlements are altering the region’s demographics. JMM, however, has dismissed the concerns of demographic change, claiming that the BJP is fear-mongering.

However, Organizer’s report tells a different story. When the team reached Santhal Pargana, the Hindu families were demonstrating their resolve to celebrate Chhath Puja despite pressure from the Muslim families in the area. In villages like Mansingha and Rajmahal, Hindu families have almost disappeared. Every few kilometres, there are mosques and madrasas, giving the landscape a completely non-Indian feel. These are the areas where concerns raised by the BJP resonate strongly. The isolated Hindu community in this region often finds itself wrestling with a host of challenges, including restricted fishing rights and imposed ‘taxes’ on their agricultural yield by the local Muslim majority.

Speaking to Organizer, a long-time resident of the area, Dhani Choudhary, said, “We’ve faced these taxes for years. But things shifted after 2014 when we felt supported by the central government to resist. The change brought its own challenges; now, we face threats for venturing into deeper fishing areas.” Another villager, Ashok Choudhary, spoke about celebrating festivals under pressure. “Even during weddings, music is a point of contention. Our baraats have to be silent when prayers are held, and incidents of aggression often mar the joy,” he said.

The Hindu community’s experience highlights important issues during Jharkhand’s election period. As JMM and BJP compete for power, their different promises—JMM’s focus on social welfare and BJP’s emphasis on cultural and demographic security—directly impact these communities. While some may support JMM’s welfare schemes, BJP’s focus on cultural identity and demographic concerns resonates with many Hindus in border areas like Santhal Pargana.

Another resident, Rajkumar Choudhary, expressed fears about the rapid demographic shift. He said, “These newcomers aren’t the Muslims of our land. Month by month, their numbers swell, and soon, they will move beyond, expanding into Bengal.” Amid the demographic change, Chhath Puja has become more than just a celebration; it is a statement of resilience.

‘No well for Hindus’

Similar sentiments were expressed by Hindus who spoke to journalist Aditi Tyagi, who visited Madhupur for ground reporting during the elections. Speaking to an old Hindu resident of the area, Aditi was shocked to learn that Hindus cannot even access wells. When Aditi asked the old man about the main election issues for the residents, he got a lump in his throat and said, “The main issue is getting a well. When we went to local minister Hafizul Ansari four months ago to ask for a well, he refused to provide any support, saying Hindus won’t get anything.” He added that the Muslim community receives all the facilities, but Hindus get nothing. Pointing to his field, he said, “If we had the well, there would have been water, and we could have grown vegetables.”

जोहार झारखंड

My question

बाबा, क्या मुद्दा है यहां?

बुज़ुर्ग (भावुक होकर)

हम गए यहां पर कुआं मांगने, कहा हिंदु समाज है कुआं नहीं मिलेगा…

ये है मधुपुर का हाल

Durga Visarjan not allowed

Another Hindu resident told Aditi about his ordeal, explaining how Hindus were not allowed to take out the Durga Visarjan procession during Navratri. He said, “Our idol immersion procession was stopped during Durga Puja… during this Durga Puja… pressure is maintained from the police station to every department.” He also alleged that there were attempts to set the house of a Hindu man, Pradeep Modi, on fire. He further alleged that Hafizul Ansari kept pressure on the local administration not to allow Hindus to celebrate festivals and hold events. He said, “They don’t allow us to play DJ during azaan or take out processions through Muslim-dominated areas… wherever Hindus become a minority, they [Muslims] pressurise them.”

Stone pelting on Hindus in Gopinathpur

In another video, Hindu women shared their ordeal of how Muslims pelted stones at them in Gopinathpur in June this year. An old man standing nearby said, “There were over 10,000 of them. The police could not control them. They had to fire shots in the air to disperse the mob. It was only because of the police that we were saved that day.” The Hindu woman said, “They still attack us. They enter our homes.”

The situation in Jharkhand where Hindus are in minority is full of the complexities surrounding upcoming elections. The demographic and cultural tensions run deep in these areas. The experiences shared by the Hindu community illustrate the daily struggles they face to preserve their traditions amidst mounting challenges.