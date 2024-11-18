Monday, November 18, 2024
Chhattisgarh: Mukhtar Ansari killed 3 members of a Hindu family, including 2 minors, with an axe, skeletons found two months later

OpIndia Staff
(Images via Dainik Bhaskar)
On Friday (15th November), 3 skeletons were found in the Dahejwar village in Balrampur, Chhattisgarh. The investigations into the case revealed that the recovered skeletons were of a woman and her two children. Following this, the police arrested a man named Mukhtar Ansari for allegedly committing the horrific triple murder. The victims of the brutal murders included a 17-year-old girl.

Reports say that accused Mukhtar’s elder brother Arif Ansari was in a relationship with the minor girl and was thus not sending money to his family. Infuriated over this, Mukhtar allegedly killed the minor girl, her mother and brother (also minor).

Speaking about the matter, Balrampur SP Vaibhav Banker said that the accused Mukhtar Ansari, originally from Jharkhand, was arrested by the police and presented before the court. The police have taken the 38-year-old accused on a five-day remand from the court. The remaining details of the case will be revealed after interrogating the accused.

Earlier, on Friday, three human skeletons were discovered in a field near a closed fly ash bricks plant, with three skulls and other body parts recovered. Sarees, salwars, trousers, and other garments were also found at the location. The deceased trio were identified as Surajdev Thakur’s wife Kaushalya Thakur (36), daughter Muktavati alias Muskan Thakur (17), and son Mintu Thakur (6), who had been missing from Kusumi since the 27th of September.

The investigation revealed that Muskan Thakur had a love affair with the accused’s brother. Arif Ansari, the younger brother of the main accused Mukhtar, who worked as a contractor. Reports say that the relationship between Arif and Muskan has been confirmed by their call details and messages.

It has been reported that accused Mukhtar Ansari’s father was bitten by a snake, due to which his body parts are rotting. Despite this, his younger brother Arif did not send money for his father’s treatment. Mukhtar Ansari was angry with this and hatched a conspiracy to kill Muskan and her family.

On the 27th of September, Mukhtar Ansari arrived at Kusumi and convinced his brother’s girlfriend, her mother and her little brother to travel with him. When all three were sleeping at night, he attacked them with an axe several times on their heads and foreheads. After brutally murdering the trio, Mukhtar threw their bodies in a drain in a paddy field filled with water. Since the bodies were in water, the stench did not spread. It was only after the paddy field’s owner, a Maharajganj resident came and found the shattered skeletons, that he informed the police.

Meanwhile, Balrampur Police has also been accused of negligence, as although a missing persons case was registered, they allegedly refused to register a criminal case back in September even as Surajdev Thakur suspected that Arif may have kidnapped Thakur’s family.

The police said that an investigation is underway to find out if the victims came to Balrampur only at the behest of the main accused Mukhtar Ansari or if his brother Arif Ansari was also involved in the crime.

