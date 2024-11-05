Eight Hindu girls including seven underage have reportedly gone missing in two months in Faridabad, Haryana. The shocking occurrences have enraged their families and Hindu organisations who went to the Police Commissioner’s office and demanded appropriate action against the culprits. They have accused Muslim men of engaging in love jihad and trapping their daughters. However, the authorities have refuted their charges. More importantly, they have not been able to recover any girl or identify the perpetrators.

The complainants handed over a memorandum to the Assistant Police Commissioner (ACP) Central Vishnu Prasad and asked for the arrest of the accused. He listened to the workers of the Hindu groups who accompanied the aggrieved families and called the concerned police station in charges regarding all the incidents. He directed them to act promptly and rescue the girls as well as capture the offenders.

Hindu activists charged that Muslim youths have lured and took the girls with them. They urged the authorities to safely retrieve the girls and apprehend the offenders as soon as possible. Meanwhile, a girl’s mother and aunt unveiled that they had regularly asked the cops for assistance but had never received an adequate response. They added that the family members are tired of repeatedly visiting police stations. They revealed that the police didn’t even question anyone after the mother told them about the people she ssuspected. The cops allegedly asked her to bring a car if she wanted them to search for her daughter.

The Hindu outfits and families hoped that their concerns would now be given due consideration after meeting with the ACP. A Hindu activist named Sushil conveyed that all eight instances are from Faridabad and are lodged at various police stations in the area. One girl is an adult while the other seven are juveniles. He accused that the Muslim young men have tricked them into love jihad which led to their disappearance. He wanted them to be arrested as quickly as possible.

On the other hand, a police spokesperson claimed that love jihad has not yet been verified in any case, however, an investigation is ongoing. He added that the adult girl had voluntarily married a Hindu man.