On Thursday (28th November), the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) issued a clarification following its press conference on Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu.

For the unversed, the former ISKCON priest was arrested on Monday (25th November) by the Bangladesh police on dubious charges of ‘sedition.’

In a statement, the Hindu religious organisation stated, “ISKCON has not, and does not distance itself from supporting Chinmoy Krishna Das’s rights and freedom for peacefully calling for protecting Hindus and their places of

worship.”

Clarifying ISKCON's position and support for religious rights in Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/dtP6Qu0NoR — ISKCON (@iskcon) November 28, 2024

“We also support, along with all other sanatani groups, protection and safety of Hindus, and re-establishing an atmosphere of peaceful coexistence with minorities in Bangladesh. Many of our press statements and interviews have made this fully clear,” ISKCON further emphasised.

It pointed out, “We have only clarified, something that was already said by us in the past many months, regarding him not officially representing ISKCON in Bangladesh.”

The development comes hours after media reports stated that the Hindu religious organisation had distanced itself from its former priest, Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu, amid fears of ban.

In a press conference held on Thursday (28th November), ISKCON general secretary Charu Chandra Das Brahmachari had said, “Several months ago, Leelaraj Gour Das, Gaurang Das, and Chinmoy Krishna Das were removed from their positions and all organisational activities within ISKCON due to violations of discipline.”

“It was clearly stated that their actions are not representative of ISKCON. There are ongoing attempts to wrongly associate ISKCON Bangladesh with the death of lawyer Saiful Islam Alif in Chittagong. We want to make it clear that Iskcon Bangladesh has no involvement in this tragic event or the ongoing protests,” he added.

Charu Chandra Das Brahmachari reiterated that the statements made by Chinmoy Krishna Das do not represent ISKCON and that the Hindu organisation has never been involved in communal activities.

Events leading upto the arrest of former ISKCON priest

Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu is the spokesperson of Bangladesh’s Sanatan Jagaran Manch and the chief of Pundarik Dham in Chittagong.

Prior to his arrest, he had organised public meetings, seeking implementation of 8 demands of the Hindu community. These include:

Speedy trial in cases of atrocities on minorities, adequate compensation and rehabilitation of the victims. Enactment of Minority Protection Act. Formation of Ministry of Minority Affairs. Upgradation of Hindu Welfare Trusts to Hindu Foundations. Implementation of the ‘Property Recovery and Preservation Act and Transfer of Entrusted Property Act’ should be properly implemented. Construction of places of worship for minorities in every educational institution and allotment of prayer rooms in every hostel Modernisation of Board of Sanskrit and Pali Education. Mandatory 5 days holiday on Durga Puja.

Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu and 18 others were booked on 30th October this year after one Firoz Khan accused the Hindus of ‘disrespecting’ the national flag of Bangladesh by allegedly placing a saffron Hindu flag atop it in the New Market intersection of Chittagong.

He was subsequently arrested, which triggered widespread protests form the Hindu community.