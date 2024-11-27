Post-poll violence has gripped Jharkhand after the victory of the I.N.D.I. Alliance in the state assembly election where incidents of intimidating Bharatiya Janata Party supporters have come to the fore. Members of his own community in Sahibganj district are threatening to expel and murder a Muslim youth who supports the saffron party. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) workers attacked the residence of a BJP supporter in Madhupur. The attackers reportedly uprooted the party’s flag from the house and urinated on it.

The first case is from Ranga police station area of ​​​​Sahibganj district. Imam Mirza of Mohammadpur village lodged a police complaint on 24th November and stated that Mehboob Sheikh, Majharul Sheikh, Munna Sheikh, Mustafa Sheikh and Aashiq Sheikh of the same village along with Shamim Sheikh of Mohabbatpur hamlet began to harass him after the poll results were declared because he voted for the BJP. Mohammadpur village is in Barhait Assembly constituency from where Chief Minister-designate Hemant Soren was elected.

The victim mentioned that he also received death threats from the accused who warned, “We will exclude you from the village since you voted for the lotus flower. We will murder you and dispose of you in a way that leaves no trace of you behind. You will not be able to hurt me in the slightest. We have authority over everyone, including the Chief Minister and the police station in charge.”

Imam Mirza and his family were also assaulted by the JMM workers. BJP leader who contested against Hemant Soren, Gamliyel Hembrom charged that Imam Mirza and his family members were beaten and their place was attacked with stones over casting votes for the party. He also met with them and reported that two people have suffered injuries. Afterwards, he demanded strict action against the culprits from Sahibganj police.

Babulal Marandi, the president of the Jharkhand BJP and former chief minister also denounced the incident. He took to social media and voiced, “Closing your eyes won’t prevent danger, will have to see that which cannot be seen. After love jihad and land jihad, Jharkhand has now come under the grip of stone pelters. The situation is such that stones are being pelted, lathis are being used, houses are being demolished, people are being beaten up on the basis of their votes.”

He added, “A similar incident has come to light in village Mohammadpur, district Sahibganj, where Imam Mirza was beaten, threatened, mentally tortured only because he had expressed his faith in the Bharatiya Janata Party and voted for the lotus flower. As soon as the results came out, goons of JMM party started beating up BJP supported workers and voters, threatening to evict them from the village and declaring that they have everyone from Chief Minister to Police Station incharge under their influence and hence no one can punish them for their misdeeds.”

आंखों को बंद करने से खतरा नहीं जाएगा,

अरे वो देखना पड़ेगा जो देखा नहीं जाएगा।



झारखंड लवजिहाद- लैंडजिहाद के बाद अब पत्थरबाजों की गिरफ्त में आ चुका है। हाल यह है कि पत्थर चलाए जा रहे हैं, लाठी मारी जा रही है, घर तोड़े जा रहे हैं, वोट देने के आधार पर जनता को पीटा जा रहा है।



ऐसी ही… pic.twitter.com/bGsSvFGKPi — Babulal Marandi (@yourBabulal) November 25, 2024

The second case is from the Madankata region of Jharkhand’s Madhupur assembly constituency where JMM candidate Hafizul Hasan emerged victorious after which a victory procession was taken out on 24th November. The party workers were accused of vandalism by Ganga Narayan Singh, the BJP candidate for the Madhupur Assembly seat in the Deoghar district. CCTV footage of the instance is also going viral on social media.

Some participants in the procession started a ruckus as soon as it passed BJP supporter Sanjay Gupta’s home. The perpetrators removed the party’s flag at his house, threw it away and later urinated on it. He was also thrashed for protesting. He was abused and they threatened to kill him. BJP Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey condemned this incident and asked for action against the offenders.