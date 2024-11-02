Sanjay Raut on Saturday came out in support of fellow Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant over his “imported maal” remark, saying, “there has been no insult” and added, “there is no need to create such a big issue.”

Speaking to reporters Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, “There has been no insult. Arvind Sawant is our senior MP. He just said that the BJP candidate from Mumbadevi (Shaina NC) has come from outside and she is an ‘imported maal’. If she is an ‘imported maal’, how is this an insult to women?…’Bahar ka maal hai toh bahar ka maal hai’…What did you say about Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi? You should go through the history once…If a person from outside contests elections, people say that they have come from outside…There is no need to create such a big issue.”

The controversy began when Arvind Sawant, an MP of the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray, allegedly referred to Shaina as “imported maal,” saying, “Look at her condition. She was in the BJP all her life and now she went to another party. Imported ‘maal’ doesn’t work here; only original ‘maal’ does.”

In response, Shaina NC filed a complaint against him at the Nagpada Police Station over his comment.

Notably, police have registered an FIR under Sections 79 and 356(2) for outraging the modesty of women, and the Election Commission and Women Commission have taken cognizance against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant.

Earlier today, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC strongly condemned Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant’s “imported maal” remark, stating that objectification of women, and outraging the modesty of women is not a small problem.

Speaking to ANI, Shiv Sena leader Shaina said, “FIR has been registered in Nagpada police station under Sections 79 and 356(2) outraging the modesty of women. The Election Commission and Women Commission have also taken cognizance. This is a fight for the respect of women…Objectification of women, and outraging the Modesty of women is not a small problem. The truth will be in front of everyone in the video but this mindset and perverted mentality is visible.”

Earlier on Friday, after facing backlash for his “imported maal” remark, Arvind Sawant claimed that he did not mention Shaina’s name.

“I never mentioned her name. I only said that someone who is an outsider will not be able to work here. It’s their habit to create uproar,” he said while speaking to ANI.

Sawant further said he has always respected women and accused his opponents of trying to tarnish his reputation.

“They file defamation cases, yet it is they who are defaming me. I condemn their intent. I have been in politics for 55 years, and have always respected women. Those who are supporting her – ask them to answer whatever questions I have asked… Shaina NC is my friend, she has worked for me, and I respect her… They are ‘satta jihadi’ people, as our leader Uddhav Thackeray says,” Sawant added.

The Maharashtra Assembly election is set to take place on November 20, with vote counting for all 288 constituencies scheduled for November 23.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)