From 21st to 23rd February 2025, Mumbai will witness a one-of-its-kind “Halal Muslim Carnival.” The organisers of the event claim that it will be a blend of Islamic principles with contemporary trends. The event will take place at Millat Ground, Andheri, and has sparked discussion on social media because of its unconventional offerings, which include “halal dating,” “Islamic fashion showcases,” and more.

Viral video highlights ‘halal dating’ concept

A promotional video of the event has gone viral on social media, featuring two hijabi influencers. In the video, the women enthusiastically introduce the event, which has been named “Salam Ramadan 3.0.” They describe it as India’s first modest fashion and award show. The influencers emphasise that the carnival will allow unmarried Muslim individuals to participate in “halal dating” sessions under the supervision of the girl’s family.

They further explain that “halal dating” ensures adherence to Islamic guidelines, with meetings conducted in the presence of a mehram or wali. For those who are unaware, a mehram refers to a family member with whom marriage is forbidden in Islam, while a wali acts as a guardian overseeing such interactions. This distinction underscores the organisers’ attempt to balance modern relationship practices with traditional Islamic values.

Carnival promises a blend of tradition and modernity

Multiple institutions, such as Islamopedia and Heena Dawood’s event management company, are behind the carnival. Apart from “halal dating,” the event will also feature various other “attractions,” such as Islamic fashion showcases and networking opportunities with Muslim influencers. Organisers have ensured that entry to the event remains free to encourage better participation.

Controversy surrounding ‘halal dating’

The concept of “halal dating” has reignited debate on social media about the appropriateness of “dating” within Islamic guidelines. Some Muslims criticised the concept, saying that it is un-Islamic.

Source: Instagram

A user on Instagram laughed at the reel shared by the organisers and said, “They are using the name ‘halal’ and organising ‘haram’ events.” Another user said, “They are making their own religion, not Islam.” A user called halal dating “haram” and laughed. Another user asserted that the way they used “halal” for “haram” things, “Shaitan” would be proud of them.

While some Islamic scholars are against it, calling it haram or forbidden, others claim that if such interactions are structured and supervised as per Islamic laws, they could be a permissible way for unmarried individuals to explore potential relationships within a religious framework.

Notably, according to the Islam QA website, having a girlfriend or a boyfriend is “haram” in Islam. The website reads, “It is haram for a man to have a girlfriend, and it is haram for a woman to have a boyfriend. The evil consequences and misery caused by such relationships are obvious to anyone who observes real life. For more, see the detailed answer.”

However, Muslim scholar Mufti Menk claimed that there are certain rules for halal meetings, such as seeking a long-term partner, informing parents about it, conducting meetings in a public setting, having a third person during online chats, and more.