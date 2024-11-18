Low IQ leftwing propagandist Ravi Nair recently became a butt of all jokes after he compared the Afghan currency with the Indian rupee to take a swipe at the Modi government.

Nair, infamous for being a loyal henchman for the far-leftist propaganda portals like The Wire, Newsclick, etc. to promote wild allegations and ridiculously nonsensical insinuations against the Modi regime, posted a tweet that implied that the Afghanistan’s currency is stronger than the Indian Rupee because 1 Afghani is equivalent to Rs 1.26.

While one cannot be sure whether Nair was being naturally retard or deliberately disingenous to fool his brainless followers into beliving that a perpetually strife-torn country’s currency could be stronger than the world’s fifth largest economy, it, nevertheless, failed to deceive social media users who ridiculed him for his insanine comparison.

Social media users from India as well as around the world mocked Nair for his tweet insinuating that the Afghan economy is stronger than the Indian economy.

There are several flaws in Nair’s assertions, the primary being a unit of one currency greater than a unit of other currency being an indicator of the former’s economy being in a better shape than the latter’s. Economy of a nation, by its depth and complexity, is an incredibly profound concept that cannot be pinned down to just how a country’s currency fares as compared to another country’s currency.

For instance, an Indian Rupee is equivalent to 1.84 Japenese Yen doesn’t mean that the Indian economy is bigger than Japan’s. India’s economy size is slated to be $3.89 trillion in nominal GDP while Japan’s $4.1 trillion. Despite being in greater in size, the Japanese currency is almost 50 percent weaker than the Indian Rupee.

Secondly, the Afghan currency (Afghani) has indeed improved dramatically following the ouster of the United States and Talibani takeover in May 2021, but it is chiefly because for a long time before the Taliban’s return, the government in Afghanistan was controlled by the US and the Afghans had started using US dollars and Pakistani rupee locally.

The Taliban had banned using them after coming to power and enforced the use of Afghan Afghani as the national currency. The Taliban had also outlawed online trading and threatened those who violate the rules with imprisonment. This had naturally spiked demand for Afghan rupee and its value had improved significantly, while the economy remains poor and dismally undiversified, rendering it risk-prone to the vagaries of global economies and supply-chain woes.

But Modi detractors like Nair are not bothered by such nuances since genuine criticism of the governmemt has never been their priority. They are preoccupied with weaving a web of negative campaign against the Modi government and discredit them, even if that means fooling their followers and employing sophistries to further their agenda.

It is notable to mention that Nair was schooled by the Election Commission of India earlier this year for casting aspersions on EVMs. Ravi Nair had alleged that because the VVPAT machine sends some data to the Control Unit, like battery charge and the paper availability, it means that VVPAT communicates with the CU, with the implication that this can be used to manipulate vote data stored in the control unit.

Responding to a post by left-wing propagandist Ravi Nair aimed at casting aspersions on EVMs, the Election Commission of India (ECI) schooled him on Sunday (14th April) about the basic functioning of EVM machines. The poll body also highlighted the ‘difference’ between the basic English words ‘command’ and ‘communication’ to point out the mischievous blunder in Nair’s post.

Nair had also been at the forefront of the disinformation campaign mounted by Congress and Rahul Gandhi over the purchase of Rafale jets with the French aviation company Dassault. Though Congress and opposition shills tried really hard to entangle the Modi government in what they called ‘Rafale scam’, the allegations fell flat as the Supreme Court pronounced that there was no wrongdoing in the deal. After EVMs and Rafale deal, this time, Nair seems to have zeroed in on the economy to embarrass himself.