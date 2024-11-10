While the far leftists who promised to leave the USA if Donald Trump winds have not done it yet, an apparently mentally disturbed man killed his family, ex-family and himself fearing that the Trump regime will crucify them on a burning cross or burn them at the stake. The shocking incident took place in Minnesota on Thursday when a man killed his wife, ex-partner and two sons by shooting at them and then shot himself to death.

The perpetrator 46-year-old Anthony Nephew was found dead inside his house, along with the bodies of his wife and their son. In a separate house in the same locality, his ex-partner and their son were also found shot dead.

Police were first called to a house in the afternoon on Thursday, where they found the bodies of Erin Abramson (47) and her son Jacob Nephew (15). Erin Abramson was in a relationship with Anthony Nephew earlier, and Jacob was their son. The police launched a probe, and based on the investigation, identified Jacob as a suspect.

Accordingly, they reached his house and surrounded it. But when they entered the house, they encountered another crime scene. The police found the dead bodies of Anthony, his 45-year-old wife Kathryn and their 7-year-old son Oliver, all dead from gunshot wounds.

It didn’t take long for Police to conclude that Anthony shot his ex-partner, wife and two sons before shooting himself. While police have not determined the motive of the crime, they said that Anthony Nephew had a pattern of mental health issues. This includes an irrational fear of being persecuted if Donald Trump returns to the White House.

His social media posts in recent months show that he had turned into a conspiracy theorist, talking about aliens and ‘harnessing the power of the centre of the galaxy’. Ahead of the presidential elections, he had become extremely concerned about the prospect of Trump winning the elections and becoming the president.

He feared that if the Republicans returned to power, they would torture and kill him and his family. One of his posts said, ‘I am terrified of religious zealots inflicting their misguided beliefs on me and my family. I have intrusive thoughts of being burned at the stake as a witch, or crucified on a burning cross.’

He claimed that ‘religious zealots’, and apparently a reference to the right wing, actually believe that he or his sons are ‘Satan or, the anti-Christ or whatever their favorite color of boogie man they are afraid are this week.’ Nephew further alleged that Republicans will make it difficult for women to get divorced even if they are in bad relationships.

Anthony Nephew earlier had admitted to his mental health issues, and called himself a ‘suicide survivor’. It is believed that after Donald Trump secured a landslide victory, a paranoid Anthony Nephew took the extreme step of eliminating his entire family with himself. Although Erin was his ex-partner and Jacob his son with her, they had close relationships with his current family.