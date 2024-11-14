In response to protesting candidates’ demands, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Thursday, 14th November, decided to conduct the Provincial Civil Service (PCS) Preliminary Exam in a single day. This decision follows widespread protests in Prayagraj, where students demanded that the exam be held in a single day and single shift.

As per the reports, the preliminary exams for Review Officers (ROs) and Assistant Review Officers (AROs), which were planned to take place in three shifts on December 22nd and 23rd, have been postponed. Similarly, the PCS Exam, which was initially scheduled for December 7th and 8th in two shifts, will now be held on a single day.

The students had earlier assembled outside the UPPSC building in Prayagraj, asking that both tests be administered in a single shift on the same day. Reacting swiftly to that, the Yogi Adityanath government decided that the exam will be held on the same day in a single shift.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath acknowledged the students’ concerns and directed the UPPSC to interact with the demonstrators. He asked the Commission to make the necessary adjustments and work with students to finalize the decision to hold the PCS Preliminary Examination 2024 on a single day.

Student demonstrations regarding this issue called for a ‘one day, one exam’ policy for UPPSC admission exams. Several videos of the protest emerged showing large numbers of students storming through barricades in Prayagraj to reach Gate No. 2 of the commission, challenging the UPPSC’s decision to hold exams over two days.

UPPSC secretary Ashok Kumar had earlier taken cognizance of the protests but had backed the schedule of exams for two days. “For the PCS exam, 5,76,000 candidates are registered, but suitable examination centers are available for only 4,35,000 candidates across all 75 districts. In such a situation, conducting the examination over two days is a necessity,” he had said. However, the schedule now has been changed.

Meanwhile, the Prayagraj Police reported that some criminal miscreants infiltrated the student demonstration and attempted to mislead them. Deputy commissioner of police (City) Abhishek Bharti said, “Some miscreants with criminal tendencies entered among 50-60 students and tried to stop the students who were communicating with the administration. We will take legal action against these ‘miscreants’. Also, students who protested by blocking the road in front of the Commission were requested to go to the designated protest site and protest peacefully.”