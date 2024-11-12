The Organiser Weekly recently went to Sahibganj in Jharkhand’s tribal-dominated Santhal Pargana division to gauge voter sentiment ahead of the assembly elections. The region has been in the news due to the high infiltration of the outside Muslim population, including settlement of illegal Rohingyas and swift demographic change—issues that have also been raised by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In a YouTube video uploaded on 12th November titled “Jharkhand | Why People In Santhal’s Sahibganj Will Vote For BJP?” the locals conveyed their views on the aforementioned issues. “We will vote for those who would do good work,” stated Parasnath Ram, a tribal as he shared his problems. “People from Dira have settled here,” and added, “We won’t allow them to enter. It would be very difficult,” when asked about Bangladeshis and reiterated that they cannot come here.

Another person, Soni Lal Kumar Chaudhary declared his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlighted, “I will vote for the BJP because it is doing a lot of things for me including providing toilets, water tanks, taps in every home and electricity,” When inquired about Chief Minister Hemant Soren who has been in the state for so many years, he responded, “I will not support him because he has not done anything for me. He only works for his caste. He is a Scheduled Tribe and I am an OBC (Other Backward Class).”

He also stated that Hemant Soren was a Christian when questioned. He even discussed the problem of rampant conversion in the area and announced that his vote was for PM Modi irrespective of the candidate. “I will only cast my ballot for lotus.” He added that the party isn’t against any community or religion. It treats them equally and works for their development. “There are no discrepancies or discrimination in his policies due to which I support PM Modi,” he underlined.

Rajwada, a Congress voter for many years and supporter of its alliance with JMM (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha) also confirmed that the BJP is going to come to power in the state and the atmosphere is in their favour. “I will vote for Alamgir Alam as Congress as he is from,” he stated and admitted that he is a beneficiary of the policies of the Modi administration including free ration and pension. However, he yet again clarified that he supports Hemant Soren and Alamgir Alam.

A resident named Ram Tehel Singhji also stated that his vote was for the BJP and mentioned, “I will vote for the party even if he didn’t get anything. My sons will vote for Hemant Soren but my wife and I will vote for the BJP.” Another man declared that he would vote for the saffron party and conveyed, “We will earn if we work hard,” when asked what the BJP had done for him. “The election is not one-sided,” he added.

Afterwards, two other people expressed their happiness over the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. “This is a matter of great joy and good fortune. Congress party ruled for seventy years but didn’t take the matter seriously. Lord Ram returned after 500 years because humans were the roadblock. They were not allowing him to come back to his palace. The BJP government broke the proverbial locks and made it possible. Now, a grand temple stands at the place and lakhs of devotees visit and bow their hands there as well as seek the Lord’s blessings. What could possibly be more joyful than this,” one of them stated.

When asked about how Bangladeshis are being settled in the area and new voters are being added, according to news reports and whether it is true he replied, “It has been happening on the ground. It has been happening in Barharwa and Pakur among other regions.” He further charged, “They marry tribal women and stay in the area. Our daughters and lands are in grave danger. We are observing everything but what can we do? We are helpless. We are not the administration. Infiltration is indeed taking place,” in response to the mentioning of Jamai Tola, a locality where infiltrators are residing with the women of the tribal community after marrying them. He accused that these things were transpiring right under Hemant Soren’s nose. “All of them are in this together. They are Hemant Soren’s voters. He gets votes from them,” he added.

A vendor named Dilip Chaudhary stated that he would vote for the BJP. “My entire family, even my father and grandfather have been BJP’s voters. I will also do the same until I am alive. Our footsteps would be followed by the future generations as well. I have nothing to do with the BJP’s work. My only concern is earning for myself. I don’t want anything from PM Modi. God is providing for the necessities of my family with the hard work I am doing. That is all I want. Narendra Modi is the best prime minister. He has been in power for the last three terms and will continue for many more. He should be prime minister for as long as I live, at the very least.”

He also expressed his happiness over Ram Mandir and hoped that the dispute at Kashi and Mathura would also be resolved in favour of the Hindu community. “PM Modi now has to turn them into paradise then tourists who come to India can also visit the places,” Dilip mentioned that he has been running his stall for the last thirty to thirty-five years. Meanwhile, a woman working alongside him voiced similar sentiments and also raised the “Jai Shri Ram” slogan.

The serious problem of Bangladeshi intruders

Jharkhand Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held in two phases from 13th to 20th November and the results will be declared on 23rd November. Meanwhile, the problem of Bangladeshi infiltrators and the protection of tribal land and identity have emerged as major issues in the state and Santhal Pargana has been most affected. The Muslim-dominated regions of Santhal Pargana were visited by an Organizer team where amidst several obstacles, thirty-five Hindu families are fighting to uphold and conserve their customs. There are almost 11,000 Muslim families in the area that surround these Hindu households.

Nevertheless, despite pressure from nearby Muslim families, Hindus celebrated Chhath Puja there. Hindu households have virtually vanished from areas like Mansingha and Rajmahal, while mosques and madrasas have sprung up every few kilometres. The BJP has been voicing concerns about these issues regularly. Numerous obstacles confront the remote Hindu communities in this region. They have abandoned fishing since the Muslim majority in the area forbids them from doing so. “We have been paying tax for years, but things changed after 2014 when we felt that the central government has supported us. This change also brought challenges. Now we are not allowed to go to fishing areas,” unveiled a local man named Dhani Chaudhary.

“Even during weddings, controversies are created due to music. When azan is given or namaz is read, the baraat has to go silent. If this is not done, then the occasion is often spoiled by quarrels and fights with us,” he added. “These newcomers are not the Muslims of our country. Their number is increasing month by month and soon they will spread to Bengal,” feared Rajkumar Chowdhury who is also from the area.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah promised to crack down on Bangladeshi illegal immigrants entering India. He stated, “If infiltration remains unchecked, illegal immigrants will become the majority in Jharkhand in the coming 25-30 years. Do you want Girdh to be filled with infiltrators? Can Hemant Soren stop it? Will Congress stop this influx of illegal infiltration? How can they do it? These infiltrators happen to be the vote bank of JNM and Congress. If Jharkhand continues to be ruled by them, they will not allow the deportation of illegal immigrants,” on 20th September during his election rallies in Girdh and Sahibganj.

“Change the government once in Jharkhand. I want to assure you that the BJP will drive out Rohingyas and illegal Bangladeshis from Jharkhand, one by one. They are destroying our culture. They are encroaching upon our land. They are engaging in fake marriages with our daughters. And they are killing opportunities for local employment. There is no place for illegal immigrants in Jharkhand,” he declared. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh had launched a “strong protest” afterwards.