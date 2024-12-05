On Wednesday, 4th December, the CEO of UnitedHealth Group’s insurance unit, Brian Thompson, was shot outside the Hilton hotel in midtown Manhattan resulting in his death. The New York Police Department confirmed the incident and described it as ‘brazen and targeted.’

“I want to be clear at this time, every indication is that this was a premeditated, preplanned, targeted attack. This does not appear to be a random act of violence,” Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said during a news conference on Wednesday after the attack.

According to reports, Thompson, 50, looked after UnitedHealthcare, the largest private health insurer in the United States. He was on his way to UnitedHealth Group’s investor day, which was scheduled for Wednesday at 8 am at the Hilton when the incident happened. The company eventually canceled the event following the shooting.

“At 6:46 am, patrol officers responded to a 911 call regarding a person shot in front of the Hilton hotel at 1335 Avenue of the Americas. Officers arrived at 6:48 am and found Thompson on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to his back and leg,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny stated during the news conference.

NYC has some of the strictest gun laws. That doesn't prevent the execution of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson by a gunman using a gun with a silencer attached.

It appears overreaching gun laws don't work.

Murderers don't care about laws.

Go figure. pic.twitter.com/qhcP7Ty6lP — Chris Randolph (@TrumpAF2024) December 4, 2024

After the incident, Thompson was taken to the Roosevelt Hospital where he was declared dead by 7:12 am. The deceased had been staying at The Luxury Collection Hotel Manhattan Midtown, a Marriott facility on 54th Street. The police stated that the gunman arrived at the scene around five minutes before Thompson arrived outside the Hilton. “As Thompson walked alone toward the Hilton, the gunman stepped onto the sidewalk from behind a car and approached him from behind, firing several rounds that hit him at least once in the back and once in the right calf,” Kenny noted.

The video footage of the incident has been recovered by the police and it is being investigated to identify and nab the accused. So far, no arrests in the case have been reported. As per the authorities, the accused wore a black face mask, black and white sneakers, and a gray backpack. The authorities are looking for the accused since he managed to flee from the spot after shooting Thompson dead.

“The NYPD has recovered three live 9 mm rounds and three discharged 9 mm shell casings at the scene. A cellphone has also been recovered from the spot,” Kenny added.

Further investigations into the case are underway.