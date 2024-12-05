The images from the Eklavya Adarsh Residential School of Chotedongar of the Orchha block in the Narayanpur District in the Bastar division have caused a stir in the state. The Jahan Hostel’s bathroom has been transformed into rooms for students. Living in claustrophobic conditions, tribal children have to cover the toilet seats with mats and create beds there in an effort to make them livable.

Meanwhile, Forest And Climate Change Minister of Chhattisgarh Kedar Kashyap instead of addressing the grievous issue chose to threaten the people who made the video and raised the issue. He declared, “Who gave them the authority to snap the photographs? No one is allowed to enter these areas without the administration’s permission. Female students live there. There are female students residing there. Whoever they are, action will be taken against them for bringing out the issue in this manner and all the perpetrators will be penalised.”

राजा को नंगा कहा जाए तो वह अब भी नाराज़ हो जाता है.



छत्तीसगढ़ के बस्तर में सरकारी आवासीय विद्यालय में आदिवासी बच्चों के शौचालय में रहने का वीडियो जारी हुआ तो इलाके के मंत्री जी नाराज़ हो गए.



मंत्री केदार कश्यप का कहना है कि हॉस्टल जाने व वीडियो बनाने वाले पर कार्रवाई होगी. pic.twitter.com/1sHvE1DZwM — Alok Putul (@thealokputul) December 4, 2024

On the other hand, a new scandal has been sparked by the CCTV that the hostel principal allegedly put up close to the girls’ shower area. The Chhattisgarh administration has been under fire after the instances came to light. An FIR (First Information Report) and action have been demanded against the principal for such a deplorable act. A team under the leadership of the Assistant Commissioner Tribal Development Branch has been formed and sent to Chhotedongar to investigate the matter after which a report will be submitted to the Collector by the Assistant Commissioner.

ADM Virendra Bahadur Panchbhai stated that information has been received about both incidents. He added that the Assistant Commissioner has been sent to Chhotedongar for investigation under the direction of Collector Bipin Manjhi. Afterward, action will be taken based on the inquiry report. According to the children at Eklavya Adarsh Residential School, there is disorder in the institution. The toilets have been in terrible shape for the past two months and their doors are also broken.

Teachers and students find it difficult to stay on campus because of the stink. Furthermore, the students do not have blankets. Prabhavi Mishra, the superintendent of the school, asserted to have informed the department’s senior authorities about the issues. However, the latter are not paying any attention to it. A senior has been promising for the past six years that a building will be constructed, but it is not ready yet.

There are numerous water-related issues as well. Sometimes, one has to attend school without showering which results in being late. Many people sleep in the bathroom. Schools of two organizations are operating in the building due to which girls and boys of two institutions study together. Everyone is having issues since there are more pupils than the property can accommodate.

There are not many rooms in the hostel, according to Sunita, a teacher at the residential school. Children are hence forced to used the tiolets and they have created a space for themselves by covering the toilet seat with mats and sheets. They have also put bed and table there. Girls are the ones who suffer the most from due to the inadequate space. Additionally, toilet doors are broken and girls have to go outside to relieve themselves.

The teacher reported that the hostel warden had brought the issue of the school’s room scarcity to the attention of higher officials. Hostel Warden Kishan also verified the same. However, nothing has been done as of yet. The leader of all tribal societies, Phool Singh, added 180 pupils to the school, which now has 50 seats. As a result, the bed are housed in the toilets due to sever lack of space.