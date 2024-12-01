Continuous heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Fengal has led to overflowing dams in Kanchipuram, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an orange alert for the district on Sunday.

In the past 30 hours, 163 millimetres of rainfall has been recorded in the Kanchipuram district, 207 millimeters in Uthiramerur, 134 millimeters in Walajabad, 140 millimeters in Sriperumbudur, 114 millimeters in Kundrathur and 134 millimeters in Chembarambakkam.

Additionally, 10 out of 381 lakes in Kanchipuram district and 103 out of 528 lakes in Chengalpattu district have reached their full capacity.

Furthermore, due to continuous rainfall, the Hanumanthandalam and Magaral dams in Uthiramerur taluk of the Kanchipuram district are overflowing and the excess water is flowing into the Cheyyar river.

Heavy rainfall has been recorded in several parts of Tamil Nadu since Saturday morning, with Cyclone Fengal causing widespread flooding.

Cyclone Fengal, which made landfall on the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Saturday, November 30, has caused widespread flooding in several areas, particularly in Cuddalore.

As the storm moves westward, heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Andhra Pradesh, including coastal and Rayalaseema regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued warnings for continued severe weather in these areas.

KVS Srinivas, Managing Director of the Cyclone Warning Centre in Visakhapatnam, stated that the cyclone has remained stationary at the same location for the past six hours but is expected to move westward slowly.

He further mentioned that moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in several regions of Andhra Pradesh, including the coastal and Rayalaseema regions, in the next 24 hours.

“Cyclone Fengal crossed North Tamil Nadu between 10.30 pm and 11.30 pm last night. It is now moving westward. During the past six hours, it has been stationary at the same location. It is likely to move westwards very slowly. As we forecasted for coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, heavy t very heavy rainfall was recorded at some places in these regions. Many areas in Rayalaseema have recorded heavy rainfall. Today, moderate rainfall is likely to continue in many places of coastal Andhra Pradesh,” said Srinivas.

“Heavy rainfall is forecasted for Kakinada and other districts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh, as well as for Nellore in the south coastal region. Heavy rainfall is also expected in several areas of Rayalaseema in the next 24 hours,” he added.

Meanwhile, several districts in Tamil Nadu continue to experience incessant rainfall after Cyclone Fengal made landfall on November 30. Residential areas in the Cuddalore district have been flooded, and disaster teams are using boats to rescue affected residents.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with the local administration, is actively involved in rescue operations, using boats to evacuate people from flood-hit areas.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Cyclone Fengal made landfall on the coasts of Puducherry and Tamil Nadu and remained stationary for six hours near the Union Territory, approximately 30 kilometres north of Cuddalore and 40 kilometres east of Viluppuram.

According to the IMD, Cyclone Fengal crossed the North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts late on Saturday night, between 10:30 pm and 11:30 pm IST, with wind speeds of 70-80 km/h, gusting up to 90 km/h.

