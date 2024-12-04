Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis was unanimously elected as Leader of Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party.

A legislature party meeting of the BJP was held at the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan here to elect its leader, who is expected to take over as the next chief minister of the state.

The BJP core committee chose Fadnavis as their leader.

Chandrakant Patil and Sudhir Mungantiwar formally nominated Fadnavis as the party’s legislative leader. “I nominate Devendra Saritatai Gangadharrao Fadnavis as the leader of the party’s legislative wing,” they announced.

State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that they all fought a historic election under Devendra Fadanvis and won a historic mandate for the Mahayuti alliance.

“We are committed to taking Maharashtra to the number one position with the help of PM Modi. We should thank crores of the people of Maharashtra that we contested 149 seats and won 132 which is the highest in history. Our allies also won 57 and 41 seats. 7 MLAs have also given support to us so we will have 237 Mahayuti members in this Assembly,” Bawankule said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Ashish Shelar is to be the chief whip of the party.

BJP’s Central Observers for the state, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Vijay Rupani were present at today’s meeting.

Yesterday leaders of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP’s Mahayuti alliance visited Mumbai’s Azad Maidan to oversee preparations for the oath-taking ceremony of the new Chief Minister, scheduled to take place on December 5.

The ceremony will mark the beginning of the new government in Maharashtra, following the Mahayuti alliance’s landslide victory in the state assembly elections.

Several Yuti alliance leaders including BJP leader Girish Mahajan, Gulab Rao Patil and Sanjay Shirsat, visited the sports ground. The event is expected to be attended by senior NDA leaders, several Chief Ministers and Prime Mister Narendra Modi.

The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 witnessed a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, securing a landslide win with 235 seats. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats. The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party also made notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

