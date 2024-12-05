In a shocking incident, Kutch East police arrested a gang of 12 people including a woman from Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, Gandhidham, and Bhuj who defrauded a gold dealer by impersonating Enforcement Directorate (ED) personnel and robbed his shop. On Thursday (5th December), the Gujarat Police said that the fake ED officials seized jewellery worth Rs 17 lakh from a shop.

Kutch Police came into action after the businessman filed a complaint. The police said that the gang included individuals from Ahmedabad, Gandhidham, and Bhuj, and was targeting key businessmen.

#WATCH | Gujarat | Kutch police busted a gang of fake ED officers in Gandhidham pic.twitter.com/LkSj8PbfiM — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2024

Upon robbing businessmen in Ahmedabad and Bhuj, the gang decided to defraud retailers in Gandhidham. The gang went to a jewellery store, dressed as ED officials, and conducted ‘raids’ at the businessman’s house and shop on 2nd December 2024. The businessman became suspicious after the ‘raid’ and filed a complaint with the A Division Kutch police. Police responded promptly and arrested two gang members. Initial investigations indicated the involvement of more people, and they eventually arrested eight more people in Ahmedabad and Bhuj.

The incident is similar to the incidents of the 2013 film “Special 26” in which a gang of people led by Ajay (portrayed by Akshay Kumar) were seen cheating businessmen by posing as fake income tax officers.

Speaking about the incident, Sagar Baghmar, SP East Kutch said, “The police have arrested a gang posing to be ED officials from Gandhidham…A total of 12 accused have been arrested…The process for the remand of the accused is underway. Further investigation into the case is being done…”

#WATCH | Kutch, Gujarat: Sagar Baghmar, SP East Kutch says, "The police have arrested a gang posing to be ED officials from Gandhidham…A total of 12 accused have been arrested…The process for the remand of the accused is underway. Further investigation into the case is being… https://t.co/VXG9u9NwLy pic.twitter.com/9wJm1apwMT — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2024

Notably, the police have recovered stolen gold and vehicles worth a total of Rs 45.82 lakh from the accused. The fake ED gang was detected on the basis of technical surveillance, private informers and CCTV footage.