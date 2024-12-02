Uttar Pradesh farmers started their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march towards the Parliament complex on 2nd December, causing severe congestion at the Delhi-Noida borders. The Uttar Pradesh-based farmers are pursuing their five demands for perks and compensation under the recently enacted agricultural law.

The police increased security measures, including erecting barricades, inspecting cars and rerouting traffic in Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region), in response to the protest, which is underway during the current Winter Session of Parliament.

#WATCH | Noida, Uttar Pradesh: Massive traffic snarl at DND flyway as farmers from Uttar Pradesh are on a march towards Delhi starting today. pic.twitter.com/HPVgEiRQUV — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2024

The protest march was coordinated by the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) and other farmer organizations from at least 20 districts including Gautam Buddh Nagar, Agra, Aligarh and Bulandshahr, four times the market rate compensation and 20 percent plots on land acquired after 1st January 2014, employment and rehabilitation benefits for the children of landless farmers, government orders on the issues passed by the High Power Committee, proper settlement of the populated areas and the allocation of 10 percent plots along with 64.7 percent increased compensation under the old acquisition law are the five main demands of the farmers.

Heavy security did not prevent farmers from breaking through barricades and sitting on them. Since traffic on one side of the highways linking Noida and Delhi was stopped, they sat on the road. Furthermore, police blocked the Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida, which runs from Greater Noida to Delhi.

#WATCH | Noida, UP | Protesting farmers climb over police barricades at Dalit Prerna Sthal as they march towards Delhi over their various demands pic.twitter.com/39xs9Zx5mn — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2024

The farmers have been staying at the Shambhu and Khanauri border posts between Punjab and Haryana since February under the leadership of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political). Farmers intended to march towards Delhi on foot and on tractors after the protest started in Noida near the Mahamaya Flyover. BKP leader Sukhbir Khalifa stated, “We are ready for our march towards Delhi. We will start our march towards Delhi from under the Maha Maya flyover (In Noida). At noon, all of us will reach the Parliament complex and demand our compensation and benefits as per the new laws.”

Delhi Police and Gautam Buddh Nagar Police have erected barriers at the Noida-Delhi border crossings in anticipation of the protest march in order to stop the farmers from marching into the national capital. The DND Flyway and Chilla Border are among the locations experiencing major traffic jams as a result of police conducting thorough vehicle inspections and rerouting some routes. Traffic bottlenecks on the diverted routes can be avoided by taking the metro, according to police recommendations. Police in riot gear and a three-tiered security system were put in place to keep the farmers out of Delhi. At every checkpoint, the traffic police inspected vehicles, further enhancing security around Delhi.

Apoorva Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP East Delhi) commented, “We got some advance information about some farmers’ organisation who have announced a march to Delhi. They have not been permitted to enter Delhi for this protest as the Parliament session is on. We will ensure no law & order situation arises and there are no traffic disruptions. We are coordinating with Noida Police. The police force is deployed at all major and small Delhi-UP borders,” regarding the deployment of police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) at the Delhi-UP Chilla border

#WATCH | Police, RAF personnel and Riot Control Vehicle deployed at Delhi-UP Chilla border, in view of a call by some farmer organisations to march to Delhi over their various demands pic.twitter.com/vLMqqX45b6 — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2024

Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Noida, Shivhari Meena informed, “Over 4,000 police personnel have been deployed. There is three-layered security. Some farmer leaders have been detained. We will not allow the farmers to go to Delhi at any cost.” The routes from Sirsa to Surajpur via Pari Chowk in Greater Noida and from Yamuna Expressway to Delhi via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway are closed to all freight trucks.