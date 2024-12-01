On 30th November, Sambhal police arrested a Maulana and his minor brother for holding a minor girl hostage and attempting to rape her at a mosque. The incident took place on 29th November 2024. An FIR has been registered based on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother at the Gunnaur Police Station in the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to media reports, the incident occurred at a mosque named Dhaalan Wali. The Maulana of the mosque provides religious education to local children. On Friday, one of the students went to the mosque for his regular lessons. At around 7 PM, his 13-year-old sister reached the mosque to meet him. It is alleged that during this time, the Maulana’s minor brother grabbed the girl.

When the victim attempted to escape, she was locked in a room where obscene acts were committed against her. As her family began searching for her, they heard her screams coming from within the mosque. The family, along with others, rushed to the room from where the noises were coming. When they opened the door, they found the Maulana’s minor brother in objectionable circumstances with the victim.

The terrified girl told her family that an attempt to rape her had also been made. Following this, the victim’s mother filed a complaint at the police station, alleging that the Maulana was complicit in the crime along with his minor brother.

A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Both the Maulana and his brother have been taken into custody. Further investigation into the matter is underway.