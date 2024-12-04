On 3rd November, in a significant breakthrough, the forensic team recovered cartridges made in Pakistan and the USA from the violence-hit area in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. According to media reports, police uncovered Sambhal violence’s link to Pakistan after discovering an empty cartridge manufactured in the Pakistan Ordnance Factory. The cartridge was recovered alongside five others from a drain at the site of the 24th November violence.

Speaking to the media, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shrish Chandra said, “On Tuesday, the forensic team arrived at the Kot Garvi neighbourhood, where violence occurred on November 24 during the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. The team found six cartridges in the drains. One of these empty cartridges was manufactured at the Pakistan Ordnance Factory.”

Authorities on high alert after shocking recovery

The recovery of international ammunition has raised serious concerns, and the security agencies have been alerted about the discovery. The cartridges included two 12-bore and two 32-bore shells along with 9 mm shells of foreign origin.

In a statement, Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Singh confirmed the discovery of foreign-made cartridges and said, “One of the cartridges had ‘POF’ (meaning Pakistan Ordnance Factory) written on it. It is a 9 mm cartridge, and the bullet was shot. It is suspected that it is made in Pakistan. Another 9 mm cartridge with ‘FL with two stars’ is possibly made in the USA. Additionally, two 12-bore and two 32-bore shell casings were found. The police team is still conducting a search operation using metal detectors. We are taking the help of the Municipal Corporation in the drive.”

Special Investigation Teams formed to probe foreign connections

Following the violence, two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) have been formed to investigate the matter. Sambhal’s Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar said, “Two SITs were formed to carry out the investigation of the Sambhal violence. One of the investigation officers carried out a search operation with the support of the Municipal Corporation and recovered one made in Pakistan and one made in the USA cartridge, along with four other cartridges.”

He added, “The recovery of international cartridges is shocking for the police, and it will be investigated thoroughly with the help of investigation agencies. In the past, NIA took the help of local police in collecting information about criminals involved in anti-national activities. We will check the history of all criminals with any connection to terrorism and check if they were involved in the violence.”

The incident has drawn comparisons to previous National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigations, where local police assisted the central agency in probing anti-national elements. The SP added, “We will leave no stone unturned in identifying whether these foreign-made cartridges were used intentionally to incite violence.”

Court-ordered survey at Jama Masjid in Sambhal and violence that erupted on 24th November

On 19th November, a court-mandated survey was conducted at Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. The court ordered the survey in response to a petition filed by Supreme Court Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, and seven co-plaintiffs, asserting that the mosque occupies the site of a temple dedicated to Bhagwan Kalki. The site in question is a protected monument under the Ancient Monuments Preservation Act of 1904. The survey was carried out under the supervision of Advocate Commission. A heavy police force was deployed in the area to ensure the survey proceeded peacefully.

However, on 24th November, during the second round of court-mandated survey at Jama Masjid, Islamist mobsters gathered outside the mosque and engaged in violence. They pelted stones at police, opened fire at police personnel and set ablaze vehicles and shops. At least 20 police personnel were injured during violence and four mobsters were killed in the mayhem, likely from illegal guns carried by rioters.

In the aftermath of the Sambhal violence on 24th November, police have clarified that the deaths of three individuals occurred due to firing by rioters, not by the police. Post-mortem reports revealed that two victims were shot with country-made pistols, while the 315-bore bullet was found inside the body of another victim, a type not used by Uttar Pradesh Police. Sambhal SP Krishna Kumar Bishnoi stated that the police initially fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the mob but were fired upon by rioters.

During the survey, however, Muslims living in the area gathered outside the Jama Masjid and raised religious slogans. The District Magistrate of Sambhal confirmed that the survey was completed in around two hours and stated that a report would be submitted to the Civil Court, which will review it on the next date of hearing, 29th November 2024. OpIndia accessed the petition filed by the plaintiffs in the case.

As of now, the Supreme Court of India has stayed the hearing in the District Court, Sambhal, in response to plea filed by the Muslim side. Furthermore, the survey report submitted by the Advocate Commissioner has been ordered to be sealed and not to be opened till an order is passed by the High Court in the matter. Next hearing in the matter will be in January 2025. A judicial committee was formed by CM Yogi Adityanath to investigate the cause of the violence.

OpIndia’s detailed report on petition filed at the court can be checked here.