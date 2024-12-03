In Uttar Pradesh, Badaun’s Jama Masjid (mosque) Shamsi vs Neelkanth Mahadev temple was scheduled to be heard by the district court on 3rd December. The case came up amid the controversy surrounding the survey of Sambhal’s Shahi Jama Masjid which the Hindus refer to as Hari Har temple. However, it was postponed to 10th December because the Muslim side’s arguments were not completed. On 30th November, the Intezamia Committee (body that manages mosque) had explained its position.

Hindu activist Mukesh Patel highlighted that the structure has a Lord Shiva temple. The court was scheduled to review if the matter’s merits a hearing. A fast track court has been formed to hear this case. The Muslim side had to put forward its case in the Civil Judge Senior Division Fast Track Court. Afterward, the Hindu side was set to present its argument. The Archaeological Department has declared it to be its property in court after the government’s argument was concluded. Tight security measures were implemented on the court grounds due to the gravity of the situation.

The Hindus assert that Badaun’s Jama Masjid Shamsi was built by demolishing the Neelkanth Mahadev temple which was at the site earlier. On the other hand, the Muslims allege that there is no evidence that the Shamsi Masjid was constructed over a temple and it was built by Sufi ‘saint’ Badshah Shamshuddin Altamash. They claimed that when Altamash came to Badaun, he erected the mosque to worship Allah and there is no evidence of a temple or idol in this mosque. The Muslim side contended that the claims being made about this mosque are false.

“The Jama Masjid in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh has also been targeted. A case was filed in the court in 2022 and its next hearing will be on 3rd December. ASI (which works under the Government of India) and the UP government are also parties to the case. Both governments will have to present their views according to the 1991 Act. Extremist Hindutva organizations can go to any extent, stopping them is very important for the peace and unity of India. The coming generations are being busy digging into ASI instead of studying AI,” AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi posted on X.

The conflict has led to tensions in the area. Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Uttar Pradesh and center governments have been made parties in this case. The Places of Worship Act of 1991 will serve as the foundation for the court case. A case was filed in the court in the year 2022 concerning the matter. Meanwhile, the survey of Sambhal’s mosque on 24th November resulted in violence as Muslim mobs pelted stones on the authorities which led to four deaths as dozens of police personnel received injuries and property was also damaged.