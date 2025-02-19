Sunday, May 4, 2025
Updated:

OpIndia Exclusive: Three more Muslim men detained in Beawar for trapping, raping and forcing minor Hindu girls to convert

Speaking to OpIndia, Vijaynagar Police Station in-charge Karan Singh said, "Three more accused have been detained by the police. They are being questioned to determine their role in the matter."

OpIndia Staff
On 19th February, Beawar police said that they have detained three more accused in the case where Muslim men trapped, raped, and forced Hindu girls to convert to Islam. Speaking to OpIndia, Vijaynagar Police Station in-charge Karan Singh said, “Three more accused have been detained by the police. They are being questioned to determine their role in the matter. Five accused, who were arrested earlier, have been sent to police remand, and two minors have been sent to a juvenile house.”

When OpIndia asked about the names of the detained accused, Singh said, “The names will be revealed via press release later after police finish questioning them.” Singh added that the investigation into the matter may take some time to complete as the police are carefully examining every aspect of the case.

Reportedly, the accused were thrashed in court premises by the advocates.

Muslim men trapped, raped, and forced Hindu girls to convert

Earlier, on 17th February, a case came to light in the Vijaynagar police station area of Beawar district, where multiple Hindu girls were trapped, raped, and forced to convert by a gang of Muslim men. The incident came to light when a mobile phone was found on one of the girls, which had been given to her by a gang member.

Upon questioning, the girl revealed how they were being blackmailed and sexually exploited by members of the Muslim men gang. The family approached the police to file a complaint about the matter. It was revealed that there were multiple victims. The accused have been identified as Rihan Mohammad (20), son of Jaan Mohammad, resident of Rajnagar Police Station area, Bijainagar, Sohail Manshuri (19), son of Anwar Hussain from Taro ka Kheda Bijainagar, Luqman alias Soheb (20), son of Mohammad Usman of Hurda Road Gulabpura, Arman Pathan (19) son of Kalu Khan, native of Rajnagar Police Station area, Bijainagar, Sahil Qureshi (19) son of Mohammad Sabir from Sajanabad Police Station area, Gulabpura. Three separate FIRs have been filed in the case. So far, 10 accused have been apprehended by the police, out of whom two are minors.

It also came to light that the Muslim men wanted to trade Hindu girls. One of the victims said, “They once told me that a Brahmin girl would fetch ₹20 lakh if sold, and you (a Dalit) would get ₹10 lakh.” The girls said in their statements that they were continuously blackmailed with obscene photos and videos and forced to bring in other girls.

OpIndia Staff
