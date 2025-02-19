Saturday, May 24, 2025
HomeNews ReportsNASA says chances of Asteroid 2024 YR4 hitting earth increase to 3.1%, could strike...
News Reports
Updated:

NASA says chances of Asteroid 2024 YR4 hitting earth increase to 3.1%, could strike Mumbai, Lagos and Bagotá

NASA says the chances of a collision in 2032 have increased from 1 in 83 since it was initially discovered. It has since risen to 1 in 67, 1 in 53, 1 in 43, 1 in 38, and currently 1 in 32.

OpIndia Staff
Image via NASA

NASA has upgraded the possibility of Asteroid 2024 YR4 hitting the earth in 2032 to 3.1 per cent or simply a 1-in-32 chance. These are the highest odds of a collision predicted so far. It has been reported that much of the asteroid’s estimated path passes over empty ocean, however, some possible impact locations are close to large cities Bogotá, Lagos and Mumbai. Some reports also include Chennai as a possible impact location.

NASA says the chances of a collision in 2032 have increased from 1 in 83 since it was initially discovered. It has since risen to 1 in 67, 1 in 53, 1 in 43, 1 in 38, and currently 1 in 32.

Scientists, however, are of the view that merely because the odds increased this time or last week does not mean that the asteroid may actually hit the Earth. These odds may also come down in the coming time.

“Just because the probability has risen does not mean it will continue to do so,” said Professor Hugh Lewis, an astronautics specialist at the University of Southampton.

Similarly, NASA’s Molly L Wasser said, “It is possible that Asteroid 2024 YR4 will be ruled out as an impact hazard, as has happened with many other objects that have previously appeared on NASA’s asteroid risk list.”

Furthermore, the European Space Agency (ESA) estimates that asteroid 2024 YR4 has a 2.81% chance of colliding with Earth on 22nd December 2032.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Danish, Shoaib and the web of espionage woven around YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra by Pakistan’s ISI

Rukma Rathore -

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar admits that he donated ₹25 lakh to the National Herald, says it is a newspaper run by Congress...

ANI -

What is PAN-PAN call and how it helped save the IndiGo flight after Pakistan denied airspace entry: All you need to know

Shraddha Pandey -

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests AAP MLA Raman Arora in connection with a corruption case following raid at his residence

OpIndia Staff -

Muhammad Yunus threatens to resign? How ‘chief advisor’ to Bangladesh interim govt, who came to power via regime change, is now left with no...

OpIndia Staff -

Jamnagar: AAP worker Akram raped a married woman for three years, forced her to convert to Islam and sexually exploited her minor daughter, case...

OpIndia Staff -

Donald Trump threatens Apple with 25% tariff if iPhones sold in the USA are made in India, after Foxconn announced $1.5 billion plant in...

OpIndia Staff -

TMC MPs, silent and indifferent during Murshidabad anti-Hindu violence, now tour Jammu and Kashmir to assess the situation after Pahalgam terror attack

Shraddha Pandey -

Supreme Court frees man convicted of sex with 15-year-old girl saying she didn’t view it as a crime, says she suffered more from the...

OpIndia Staff -

Left wing terrorism in America: How a socialist ‘Black Lives Matter’ supporter was so radicalised by his leftist ideology that he killed 2 Jews...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com