A day after the Maha Kumbh Mela concluded on the occasion of Shivaratri yesterday in Prayagraj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his reflections on the mega event today in a blog post, describing it as a “mahayagna of unity” that symbolizes the country’s awakened consciousness and freedom from a colonial mindset. He highlighted the spiritual and cultural significance of the event, which saw an unprecedented participation of over 65 crore devotees over 45 days at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, marking it one of the largest gatherings in human history.

He wrote, “During the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, all the gods and goddesses gathered, saints and mahatmas gathered, children and old people gathered, women and youth gathered, and we witnessed the awakened consciousness of the country. This Maha Kumbh was a Maha Kumbh of unity, where the faith of 140 crore countrymen came together at one time through this one festival.”

The Prime Minister noted that the Kumbh Mela was a demonstration of India’s organizational capabilities, as the event was conducted smoothly without formal invitations, yet it attracted millions of devotees from across the world. He said that the successful planning and execution of the mega event could serve as a case study for policymakers and administrators, showcasing India’s ability to manage large-scale public gatherings with efficiency and discipline.

“Today, there is no comparison to such a huge event in the entire world, there is no other example like this,” PM Modi wrote.

He said that it was very pleasing to see the participation of youths in the event in such large numbers, saying it sends a big message. This strengthens the belief that the young generation of India is the carrier of our values ​​and culture and understands the responsibility of taking it forward and is also determined and dedicated towards it, he added.

Saying that while the number of people who attended the event created a world record, he also noted the efforts to attach with the event emotionally who could not visit Prayagraj. PM Modi noted how people carried water from Triveni Sangam for those who could not attend, and how people returning from the Kumbh were welcomed in their villages.

The prime minister also narrated how the ancient tradition of the Kumbh Mela keeps up with the time. He said that on the intervals of 6 years of Ardh Kumbh, 12 years of Purna Kumbh and 144 years of Maha Kumbh, rituals and traditions are reviewed, outdated guidelines and traditions are discarded, modernity is accepted, and new traditions are created according to the times.

“The Maha Kumbh held after 144 years has also given us the message of a new chapter in India’s development journey. This message is of a developed India,” he said.

PM Modi said that just like Krishna in his childhood had shown the entire universe in his mouth, the world have seen the huge form of India’s power in the Maha Kumbh. “Now we have to move forward with this self-confidence and dedication to fulfill the resolution of a developed India. This is one such power of India, about which our saints had awakened the spirit in every corner of the nation during the Bhakti movement,” he added.

PM Modi said that while remembering our ancestors and our sages with unconditional devotion, we should take new inspiration from this great Kumbh of unity and take new resolutions with us. He proposed, “Let us make the great mantra of unity our life mantra and dedicate ourselves to the service of God in the service of the nation and to the service of Shiva in the service of living beings.”

Modi lauded the Uttar Pradesh government, administration, and local residents for their dedicated efforts in ensuring the seamless execution of the event. He credited Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership for making the arrangements exemplary, ensuring cleanliness, security, and proper management of facilities for the pilgrims.

The PM also reiterated the importance and his commitment to clean the rivers in India, including Ganga, saying that “cleanliness of our rivers is connected to our life journey.” He further added, “This Maha Kumbh of unity has inspired us to keep our rivers clean continuously, keep strengthening this campaign continuously.”

In his message, the Prime Minister also expressed deep gratitude to various contributors, including sanitation workers, security personnel, boatmen, drivers, and cooks, for their selfless service. He acknowledged their crucial role in making the experience smooth and spiritually fulfilling for millions of devotees.

Modi also sought forgiveness from the holy rivers and the people for any shortcomings in the arrangements. He emphasized that the Maha Kumbh Mela was not just a religious event but a reflection of India’s spiritual and cultural strength, reinforcing the ideals of unity and devotion.

Concluding his message, the PM announced that he will “soon visit Shri Somnath, the first of the twelve Jyotirlingas, to offer my resolve flower of devotion and pray for every Indian.” He concluded by saying that he is confident that like the uninterrupted flow of Maa Ganga, the flow of spiritual consciousness and unity of Maha Kumbh will continue to flow.