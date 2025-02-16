Bangladesh witnesses abuse of 'blasphemy laws' like Pakistan, poet Sohel Hasan Galib arrested for 'insulting' Prophet Muhammad

Bangladesh, under the reign of Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, is gradually following the footsteps of Pakistan in terms of radical Islamisation.

On Thursday (13th February), the detective branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested poet Sohel Hasan Galib on allegations of ‘insulting’ Prophet Muhammad. He was thereafter taken to the office of the Detective Branch for questioning.

Galib was produced before the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate court on Friday (14th February), following which he was sent to jail. The poet’s only mistake was that he wrote a satirical poem on the antics of the radical Islamic outfit ‘Tawhidi Janata.’

Sohel Hasan Ghalib, a poet, has been arrested for blasphemy for writing a satirical poetry that ironically predicts his predicament. Tawhidi Janata just jumped right into his trap and sued him. The Nobel Man’s cop didn’t bother to put him behind the bar. pic.twitter.com/KKlp129L45 — ABM Nasir (@ABMNasir) February 15, 2025

His bail application was rejected and the Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police sought his 10-day custody for interrogation. The targeting of the poet is just based on one social media post.

The police have, however, claimed that the arrest of Sohel Hasan Galib was based on his ‘derogatory comments’ about Prophet Muhammad in a poem, which is part of the collection ‘Amar Khutbaguli’. The poet was booked under Section 54 of CrPC.

Growing intolerance in Bangladesh

The book was also available at the Amar Ekushey Book Fair in Dhaka, which also coincidentally came under the attack of a radical Muslim book for selling another book by author Taslima Nasreen.

Nonetheless, 105 academics came forward on Saturday (15th February) to appeal to the Muhammad Yunus-led-interim government to release Sohel Hasan Galib. However, it fell on deaf ears.

It was rather expected, given that Yunus had been jailing people for criticising his regime while pandering to the Islamists at the same time.

Bangladesh had fallen into the hands of Islamists since the undemocratic ouster of Sheikh Hasina as Prime Minister. They want to penalise ‘blasphemy’ which concerns insult to Quran, Islam and Prophet Muhammad.

When Bangladesh High Court recommended death penalty for blasphemy

In November 2024, OpIndia reported how the High Court of Bangladesh recommended strengthening the Cyber Security Act to make ‘blasphemy’ punishable by life imprisonment and death penalty in the country.

“There should be a provision of punishment like death penalty or life imprisonment for such unnecessary, unconscionable, obstinate and provocative speech and conduct against the Quran and Muhammad (Pbuh), which the parliament may consider,” a 2-Judge Bench of Justices MR Hassan and Fahmida Quader stated.

They further declared, “To discourage any such inflammatory speech or act which is likely to offend the minds of people of any religion, or to cause fear, terror, discomfort or apprehension in any of them, enhancing the punishment for such offences and to make them non-bailable must be considered.“

The Bangladesh High Court added, “If the offenders who are involved in the respective links of the charge sheet are not brought under the law, in every case the main culprit or the main conspirator or the main source will remain out of touch. Hence, there needs to be an appropriate order in this regard.“

Currently, the maximum punishment imposed by the blasphemy law in Bangladesh is 2 years imprisonment and a fine of 5 lakh Taka. The country’s High Court now recommends increasing the maximum punishment to non-bailable charge, life imprisonment and death penalty.