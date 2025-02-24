Russian consulate on Avenue Ambroise-Paré in Marseille came under attack on Monday, February 24. Unidentified attackers threw Molotov cocktails in the garden of the Consulate.

A report by Belarusian media house NEXTA confirmed that unknown persons threw two Molotov cocktails into the garden within the premises of the consulate. NEXTA further added that a stolen car was found near the scene of the attack and that no casualties were reported.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the reason behind the attack on the Russian Consulate.Following the explosion within the Consulate Grounds, the area has been cordoned off by local police, with nearly 30 firefighters and law enforcement working at the scene.

“The explosions on the territory of the Russian Consulate General in Marseille have all the hallmarks of a terrorist attack,” Russian state news agency TASS quoted Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying.

Russia has asked France to investigate the attack and apprehend the people behind the attack.

Anti-Russia sentiment has grown in mainland Europe during the last 3 years since Russia-Ukraine war started. Almost all the European countries have supported Ukraine in this war supplying them with weapons and other support.