Thursday, May 22, 2025
HomeNews Reports"If sins washed away by bathing in Mahakumbh, then hell will be emptied": SP...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

“If sins washed away by bathing in Mahakumbh, then hell will be emptied”: SP MP Afzal Ansari booked for mocking Hindu faith

On Thursday (13th February), a case was filed against the Ghazipur MP at Shadiabad Police Station on a complaint lodged by a resident of Budhpur village of Birno police station area named Dev Prakash Singh. In his complaint, Singh said that he came to know about Ansari’s offensive remarks through social media.

OpIndia Staff
afzal ansari

Ever since the Mahakumbh commenced on 13th January 2025, the Samajwadi Party leaders have been making one after another comments mocking the Hindu faith and politicising the grand Hindu festival. In this vein, Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari ridiculed the Hindu beliefs associated with ritual bathing during Mahakumbh due to which a case has been registered against him.

On Thursday (13th February), a case was filed against the Ghazipur MP at Shadiabad Police Station on a complaint lodged by a resident of Budhpur village of Birno police station area named Dev Prakash Singh. In his complaint, Singh said that he came to know about Ansari’s offensive remarks through social media.

On 12th February, the birth anniversary of Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas ji was celebrated at the Shadiabad intersection where Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari was invited as the chief guest.

As per the complaint, while addressing the gathering, Afzal Ansari said, “On this festival of faith (Mahakumbh), it is believed that a person will become pure by bathing at the Sangam shore. Sins will be washed away. If sins are washed away, it means that the path to Baikunth will open up. In the situation that is visible, it seems that no one will survive in hell. No one will survive in hell and there (in Baikunth) the house will be full.”

The complainant further alleged that MP Afzal Ansari had earlier also made indecent remarks against the saints and sages of Hinduism. Based on the complaint, the Shadiabad police station has registered a case against Afzal Ansari under sections 299 and 253 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (BNS).

Notably, Afzal Ansari had made indecent comments on Maha Kumbh and saints. He had described the people visiting Kumbh as ganja addicts. A case was registered against him for this as well. Afzal Ansari had said that if a freight train full of ganja is sent to Kumbh Mela, it will also be consumed there.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Editor's picks

TheWire’s own journalist Omar Rashid caught torturing, raping and force-feeding beef to his younger Hindu partner after years of the publication denying Love Jihad...

OpIndia Staff -
Omar reportedly never used any protective method while subjecting the woman to forceful and violent sexual intercourse, and the victim had to visit the gynaecologist multiple times to get abortions, or get treated for sexually transmitted infections because Omar was in a sexual relationship with multiple, unknown persons throughout.
OpIndia Explains

Where is Abujhmadh, and how has this impenetrable Naxal fortress been smashed under the Modi government

Shraddha Pandey -
Despite the challenges, the security forces and the government relentlessly continued their efforts to end the Naxal menace in not only Abujhmadh but the entire Dandakaranya region.

False-flag operation in Khuzdar? Decoding the suspected suicide attack on school bus in Balochistan and Pakistan’s desperation to malign India

INSV Kaundinya, the revived stitched ship, joins Indian Navy: Read how the vessel and the person it is named after, both symbolise India’s glorious...

Hindus migrating from Shanichari-Shukrawari of Sagar city in Madhya Pradesh: Girls trapped in love jihad by Muslim men, pieces of meat thrown outside houses

Modi govt unveils plans to become Atmanirbhar in oil shipping: 112 made-in-India oil tankers to be purchased for $10 billion

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

TheWire’s own journalist Omar Rashid caught torturing, raping and force-feeding beef to his younger Hindu partner after years of the publication denying Love Jihad...

OpIndia Staff -

Union govt tells Supreme Court that Waqf is not essential part of Islam, says it is just a charity and does not perform any...

ANI -

Where is Abujhmadh, and how has this impenetrable Naxal fortress been smashed under the Modi government

Shraddha Pandey -

Bangladesh Army Chief rejects proposal of ‘humanitarian corridor’ to Myanmar saying “no bloody corridor business”, asserts interim govt can’t handover a port to foreign...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Ba***rd, sisterf**ker, dog’: Rahul Gandhi’s ally and former R&AW chief AS Dulat abuses journalist, attacks him during podcast

OpIndia Staff -

False-flag operation in Khuzdar? Decoding the suspected suicide attack on school bus in Balochistan and Pakistan’s desperation to malign India

Jinit Jain -

Yashwant Sinha says ‘Operation Sindoor, Pulwama, Uri, everything is for elections’, goes on with Kapil Sibal to make more unhinged, bizarre claims

OpIndia Staff -

INSV Kaundinya, the revived stitched ship, joins Indian Navy: Read how the vessel and the person it is named after, both symbolise India’s glorious...

OpIndia Staff -

Hindus migrating from Shanichari-Shukrawari of Sagar city in Madhya Pradesh: Girls trapped in love jihad by Muslim men, pieces of meat thrown outside houses

OpIndia Staff -

Modi govt unveils plans to become Atmanirbhar in oil shipping: 112 made-in-India oil tankers to be purchased for $10 billion

Shraddha Pandey -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com