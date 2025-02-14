Ever since the Mahakumbh commenced on 13th January 2025, the Samajwadi Party leaders have been making one after another comments mocking the Hindu faith and politicising the grand Hindu festival. In this vein, Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari ridiculed the Hindu beliefs associated with ritual bathing during Mahakumbh due to which a case has been registered against him.

On Thursday (13th February), a case was filed against the Ghazipur MP at Shadiabad Police Station on a complaint lodged by a resident of Budhpur village of Birno police station area named Dev Prakash Singh. In his complaint, Singh said that he came to know about Ansari’s offensive remarks through social media.

On 12th February, the birth anniversary of Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas ji was celebrated at the Shadiabad intersection where Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari was invited as the chief guest.

As per the complaint, while addressing the gathering, Afzal Ansari said, “On this festival of faith (Mahakumbh), it is believed that a person will become pure by bathing at the Sangam shore. Sins will be washed away. If sins are washed away, it means that the path to Baikunth will open up. In the situation that is visible, it seems that no one will survive in hell. No one will survive in hell and there (in Baikunth) the house will be full.”

The complainant further alleged that MP Afzal Ansari had earlier also made indecent remarks against the saints and sages of Hinduism. Based on the complaint, the Shadiabad police station has registered a case against Afzal Ansari under sections 299 and 253 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (BNS).

Notably, Afzal Ansari had made indecent comments on Maha Kumbh and saints. He had described the people visiting Kumbh as ganja addicts. A case was registered against him for this as well. Afzal Ansari had said that if a freight train full of ganja is sent to Kumbh Mela, it will also be consumed there.