Tuesday, May 20, 2025
HomeNews ReportsSouth Africa: World's first 'openly gay' Imam shot dead in Cape Town, had established...
CrimeEditor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

South Africa: World’s first ‘openly gay’ Imam shot dead in Cape Town, had established a mosque for gay Muslims

The statement noted that Hendricks and a driver were inside a "gold-colored VW TRoc" at Haley Place, Extension 24, Bethelsdorp when a silver-colored Hilux double cab stopped in front and blocked them from driving off.

ANI
Muhsin Hendricks, world's first gay Imam shot dead
South Africa, Muhsin Hendricks, world's first gay Imam shot dead

Muhsin Hendricks, hailed as the world’s first Imam to say that he was gay, was shot dead in South Africa on Saturday, according to local police as reported by CNN.

Citing Eastern Cape Provincial Police, CNN said that the police were investigating the death of Muhsin Hendricks, who was 58, in Bethelsdorp stating that the motive behind the killing was unclear.

The statement noted that Hendricks and a driver were inside a “gold-colored VW TRoc” at Haley Place, Extension 24, Bethelsdorp when a silver-colored Hilux double cab stopped in front and blocked them from driving off.

The statement said, “Two unknown suspects with covered faces got out of the vehicle and started firing multiple shots at the vehicle. Thereafter they fled the scene, and the driver noticed that Hendricks who was seated at the back of the vehicle was shot and killed.”

CNN cited a statement from the advocacy group the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA World) which said that Hendricks was the “first imam in the world to come out as gay” in 1996.

A statement issued by ILGA World said, “ILGA World is shocked to learn about the assassination of Muhsin Hendricks, a South African Islamic scholar who has often been described as the world’s first openly gay Imam.”

South Africa’s Department of Justice and Constitutional Development said it was “saddened” by Hendrick’s murder and pledged to “track and monitor that justice is dispensed” if his death is indeed confirmed as a hate crime.

According to CNN, Hendricks founded the Al-Ghurbaah Foundation in Cape Town, where he served as executive director.

As per Al-Ghurbaah Foundation’s website, it is a “Human Right Organization that provides Psycho-Spiritual and Psycho-Social support to Queer Muslims helping them to reconcile Islam with their Sexual orientation and Gender Identity.”

CNN also cited the Muslim Judicial Council of South Africa (MJC) which “unequivocally” condemned the “shocking killing” in a statement Sunday.

“It has been alleged that the killing may have been motivated by hatred towards Muhsin Hendricks due to his views on same-sex relationships. While the MJC has consistently maintained that Muhsin’s position is incompatible with Islamic teachings, we unequivocally condemn his murder and any acts of violence targeting members of the LGBTQ community or any other community,” the MJC said.

According to CNN, a 2022 documentary- “The Radical” followed Hendricks as he established a mosque for LGBTQ+ Muslims in Cape Town, South Africa, amid death threats.


(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsgay imam shot dead, South Africa gay Imam, Mosque for LGBTQ
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Russia bans Amnesty International for being ‘undesirable’ organisation that undermines national security

ANI -

After Operation Sindoor, India can become a global leader in defence exports. Here is how the success is poised to go beyond humiliating Pakistan

Prof. Sanjeev Tripathi -

Shashi Tharoor again gets ignored by Congress leadership for not blindly following orders: How the party has been antagonising and forcing senior leaders to...

Shraddha Pandey -

Travel vloggers, visitors using the Kartarpur corridor, to tailor in an Army camp: Read about the list of arrested people who are accused of...

Rukma Rathore -

NYT comes up with verbal diarrhea to bat for Pakistan and denounce Operation Sindoor, quotes Shivshankar Menon to insinuate how doing nothing after terrorist...

Anurag -

For the first time in history, Sikkim gets a stadium that can host day-night Cricket matches with HD broadcast

ANI -

Rahul Gandhi’s misleading allegations against EAM S Jaishankar picked up by Pakistan, Congress MP helps the enemy propaganda, again

OpIndia Staff -

Sikh community angry with propagandist YouTuber Dhruv Rathee for distorting Sikh history and sharing AI generated images of their revered Gurus

OpIndia Staff -

Mumbai: Drunk Hamid Sheikh reached Ram Naval’s shop, got into an argument which escalated; 3 people including Ram and Hamid were killed, 4 others...

OpIndia Staff -

News of Joe Biden’s aggressive stage prostate cancer fuels old questions regarding his capabilities: Was he fit to remain in Oval Office for 4...

Anurag -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com