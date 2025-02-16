Friday, May 9, 2025
Railways forms two-member committee to investigate the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, high-level inquiry begins

The committee comprises Narsingh Deo, Northern Railway's Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM), and Pankaj Gangwar, its Principal Chief Safety Commissioner (PCSC),

ANI

A two-member committee has been formed to investigate the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station on Februray 15, in which 18 people died and several sustained injuries. The committee comprises Narsingh Deo, Northern Railway’s Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM), and Pankaj Gangwar, its Principal Chief Safety Commissioner (PCSC), the railways said on Sunday.

The committee has initiated a High-Level Inquiry (HAG) into the incident, the Railways said. As part of the investigation, the committee has ordered securing of all video footage from the Railway Station to aid in the probe.

The stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station took place at 10 pm on Saturday as lakhs of devotees were heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025 festival, causing significant overcrowding at the station.

The deceased were identified as Aaha Devi, 79; Pinky Devi, 41; Sheela Devi, 50; Vyom, 25; Poonam Devi, 40; Lalita Devi, 35, Suruchi, 11; Krishna Devi, 40; Vijay Sah, 15; Neeraj, 12, Shanti Devi, 40, Pooja Kumar, 8, Sangeeta Malik and Poonam, both aged 34, Mamta Jha, 40, Riya Singh, 7, Baby Kumari, 24, and Manoj, 47.

The Indian Railway has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased who lost their lives in Saturday’s stampede. Additionally, as per the release, a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh has been announced for the seriously injured and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries.

The Indian Railways Northern CPRO told ANI that the tragedy unfolded at New Delhi Railway Station when a passenger lost balance and slipped on the stairs leading to platforms 14 and 15, resulting in several others getting injured.

“A two-member high-level committee has been formed to investigate the matter…The situation is under control, and the passengers have been sent by special train… Train movement at the railway station is normal now,” Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information & Publicity (ED/IP), Railway Board.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

