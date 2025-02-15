In a video that is going viral on social media, a mob of young Muslim men wearing skull caps can be seen creating a ruckus at the Jama Masjid station of the Delhi metro. The video visuals show the mob exiting the metro station by jumping over the exit gates without using the token or swiping the metro card.

Statement of Delhi Metro

The incident prompted a response from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) which issued a statement explaining the situation. “There was a temporary surge of passengers for a brief time when some passengers bypassed the AFC gate by jumping over it to exit. Security personnel and other staff were adequately present to counsel such passengers and the situation was never out of control. Rather, it was a momentary reaction of some passengers due to the sudden surge at AFC gates.”

In reference to a viral video circulating on social media regarding some passengers jumping over AFC gates to exit, DMRC would like to inform that said incident is reported from Jama Masjid Metro station on Violet Line on the evening of 13th February 2025.



The DMRC stated that the incident in the viral video happened on 13the February 2025 at the Jama Masjid Metro station on the Violet Line of the Delhi Metro.

The situation was reportedly caused after two trains arrived at the same time at the station and a huge crowd got down from the trains. This led to temporary malfunctioning of the exit gates due to a sudden increase in the number of passengers at the station.

While the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation issued a clarification after the video showing a sea of skull-cap-donning men flouting security checks at the Jama Masjid station had gone viral, its response nevertheless betrays a sense of helplessness of the authorities to tackle such crowds.

What police said

The Metro wing of the Delhi Metro said that they have not received any complaint regarding the incident. “We have not received any complaint yet; if a complaint is received, then legal action will be considered,” said Anuj Dayal, the Principal Executive Director of DMRC Corporate Communications. “In the video that is going viral on social media, some passengers were crossing the AFC gate and exiting. There was a temporary rush of passengers for some time when some passengers were crossing the AFC gate and exiting,” he added.