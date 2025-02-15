Thursday, May 15, 2025
HomeNews ReportsMuslim mob creates a ruckus at Delhi Metro's Jama Masjid station, sparks security concerns,...
News Reports
Updated:

Muslim mob creates a ruckus at Delhi Metro’s Jama Masjid station, sparks security concerns, DMRC responds ‘momentary reaction of passengers’

While the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation issued a clarification after the video showing a sea of skull-cap donning men flouting security checks at the Jama Masjid station had gone viral, its response nevertheless betrays a sense of helplessness of the authorities to tackle such crowds.

OpIndia Staff
Hooliganism inside Jama Masjid station of Delhi metro

In a video that is going viral on social media, a mob of young Muslim men wearing skull caps can be seen creating a ruckus at the Jama Masjid station of the Delhi metro. The video visuals show the mob exiting the metro station by jumping over the exit gates without using the token or swiping the metro card.

Statement of Delhi Metro

The incident prompted a response from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) which issued a statement explaining the situation. “There was a temporary surge of passengers for a brief time when some passengers bypassed the AFC gate by jumping over it to exit. Security personnel and other staff were adequately present to counsel such passengers and the situation was never out of control. Rather, it was a momentary reaction of some passengers due to the sudden surge at AFC gates.”

The DMRC stated that the incident in the viral video happened on 13the February 2025 at the Jama Masjid Metro station on the Violet Line of the Delhi Metro.

The situation was reportedly caused after two trains arrived at the same time at the station and a huge crowd got down from the trains. This led to temporary malfunctioning of the exit gates due to a sudden increase in the number of passengers at the station.

While the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation issued a clarification after the video showing a sea of skull-cap-donning men flouting security checks at the Jama Masjid station had gone viral, its response nevertheless betrays a sense of helplessness of the authorities to tackle such crowds.

What police said

The Metro wing of the Delhi Metro said that they have not received any complaint regarding the incident. “We have not received any complaint yet; if a complaint is received, then legal action will be considered,” said Anuj Dayal, the Principal Executive Director of DMRC Corporate Communications. “In the video that is going viral on social media, some passengers were crossing the AFC gate and exiting. There was a temporary rush of passengers for some time when some passengers were crossing the AFC gate and exiting,” he added.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Axiom Space mission to be piloted by Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla delayed till 8 June, 4 astronauts to reach ISS using Space X Dragon...

ANI -

Rogue communication devices found in Chinese-made solar power inverters exported to the US

OpIndia Staff -

Donald Trump poses with Syrian President al-Sharaa who just months back had a $10 million bounty on his head by US govt, displaying the...

Rukma Rathore -

President Droupadi Murmu sends 14 questions to the SC asking to explain the Constitutionality of Judges setting a timeline for the President and Governors

OpIndia Staff -

Questions raised on Turkish company Çelebi handling high security areas and cargo at multiple Indian airports after Operation Sindoor

OpIndia Staff -

Nearly a century after Hitler and his Nazi Party started dehumanizing Jews by comparing them to rats, BBC presenter Gary Lineker does the same,...

Sandeep Singh -

Aurangzeb Ahmed, the ‘centre of gravity’, and Pakistan’s flight from reality: How PAF officer became the meme face of military collapse

Jinit Jain -

Historic success in the resolve of a ‘Naxal-free India’: 31 Naxalites killed in the biggest-ever operation against Naxalism at Karreguttalu Hill on Chhattisgarh-Telangana border

OpIndia Staff -

Union Cabinet approves a new semiconductor manufacturing plant by HCL and Foxconn at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh, the sixth unit in the country to...

ANI -

India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ was not just military supremacy, but a geopolitical shockwave: A clear message that India won’t just retaliate, it will escalate and...

Rukma Rathore -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com