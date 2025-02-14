The WAVES Explorer Challenge is an exciting opportunity for creators and storytellers to showcase their vision of India through YouTube Shorts. Organised by the Internet and Mobile Association of India in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, this initiative invites participants to capture the country’s vibrant streets, cultural heritage, scenic landscapes, and hidden gems. Centered around the theme “For the record, this is my India,” the challenge encourages creators to share unique perspectives that contribute to a larger narrative highlighting India’s diversity, authenticity, and creative spirit.

This challenge is part of the Create in India Challenges, a flagship initiative under the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), which will be held from 1st to 4th May 2025 at Jio World Convention Centre & Jio World Gardens, Mumbai. Bringing together industry leaders, creators, and innovators, WAVES will foster discussions on emerging trends, opportunities, and challenges while serving as a global platform to promote India’s creative potential.

At the heart of WAVES, the Create in India Challenges have garnered overwhelming participation, with over 70,000 registrations from across the world. Designed to inspire creativity and innovation, these challenges empower storytellers to push boundaries and redefine content creation. Of the 31 challenges launched so far, 22 have attracted global participation. As a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the challenges are strengthening India’s position as a dynamic hub for media and entertainment.

Rules and Guidelines

Awards & Recognition