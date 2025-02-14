Saturday, May 10, 2025
HomeNews ReportsI&B Ministry launches WAVES Explorer Challenge for creators and storytellers to showcase their vision...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

I&B Ministry launches WAVES Explorer Challenge for creators and storytellers to showcase their vision of India through YouTube Shorts

This challenge is part of the Create in India Challenges, a flagship initiative under the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES)

OpIndia Staff

The WAVES Explorer Challenge is an exciting opportunity for creators and storytellers to showcase their vision of India through YouTube Shorts. Organised by the Internet and Mobile Association of India in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, this initiative invites participants to capture the country’s vibrant streets, cultural heritage, scenic landscapes, and hidden gems. Centered around the theme “For the record, this is my India,” the challenge encourages creators to share unique perspectives that contribute to a larger narrative highlighting India’s diversity, authenticity, and creative spirit.

This challenge is part of the Create in India Challenges, a flagship initiative under the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), which will be held from 1st to 4th May 2025 at Jio World Convention Centre & Jio World Gardens, Mumbai. Bringing together industry leaders, creators, and innovators, WAVES will foster discussions on emerging trends, opportunities, and challenges while serving as a global platform to promote India’s creative potential.

At the heart of WAVES, the Create in India Challenges have garnered overwhelming participation, with over 70,000 registrations from across the world. Designed to inspire creativity and innovation, these challenges empower storytellers to push boundaries and redefine content creation. Of the 31 challenges launched so far, 22 have attracted global participation. As a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the challenges are strengthening India’s position as a dynamic hub for media and entertainment.

Rules and Guidelines

Awards & Recognition

  • Winners will receive an invitation to a YouTube-hosted event scheduled for 2025.
  • An exclusive, all-expenses-paid trip to attend the WAVES 2025 event.
  • Winning entries will be showcased in the WAVES Hall of Fame at the event.
Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

India tells IMF that rewarding continued sponsorship of cross-border terrorism sends a dangerous message, abstains from voting in bailout package for Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -

Khalistani and self-proclaimed “Sikh leader” Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who claimed Sikhs will support Pakistan, goes mute after Pakistan targeted Gurudwaras

Shraddha Pandey -

Yamuna is getting purified after AAP lost elections: Men and machines working on a mission mode to clean the river in Delhi under the...

केशव मालान -

Indore: Wife of college chairman Sameer Mir accuses him of assaulting and pressuring her to convert to Islam, says he threw away idols of...

OpIndia Staff -

Sirens all night, sounds of explosions all around: What it was like in Jammu as Pakistan sent wave after wave of missiles and drones...

Rukma Rathore -

Ambassador Vinay Kwatra counters CNN’s anti-India propaganda, sets the record straight regarding ongoing military tensions between India and Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi HC orders Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale to publish a public apology to former diplomat Lakshmi Puri within a week in defamation case

ANI -

Pakistan used 300 to 400 Turkish Asisguard Songar drones to attack India, Indian armed drone destroyed Pakistani radar: Details of press briefing on Operation...

OpIndia Staff -

Was Pakistan ‘probing’ India’s air defence capabilities? Exclusive report reveals Pakistan’s Hamas-style attack may have been a calculated provocation

OpIndia Staff -

PM Modi resisted domestic and international pressure to procure Rafale fighters and S‑400 System, and now he has been vindicated during conflict against Pakistan

Rukma Rathore -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com