A pastor attempted to seize a Hindu widow’s land in Buxar, Bihar. He used to lead Christian prayers on her property. The pastor was in charge of a massive conversion campaign. He used to urge people to pray to Jesus Christ instead of Hindu gods and goddesses. The accused has been identified as Sunil Kumar. He has been running a conversion campaign in Siwan village, Bihar, since 2014, according to a report by Dainik Bhaskar. On Sundays, the pastor would rent a room in a house and lead prayers. There used to be hundreds of participants in the congregations.

Women made up the majority of those who attended these prayers. He constructed a shelter and resumed his job after being evicted from the house where he used to lead prayers. He then exploited a poor Hindu woman in this place. He began exploiting a woman’s home for his conversion racket after lending her ₹2 lakh for her daughter’s marriage in April 2024. The Hindu woman was under persistent pressure from the pastor to join in the prayers. He demanded the amount when the Hindu woman objected to his actions. According to her, the perpetrator desired to occupy her home and turn it into a conversion center.

The women who came at the place would force her to embrace Christianity. He would even force her to involve other people in the Christian prayers. A person disclosed that Sunil used to target the women of the village and ask them to stop worshipping Hindu gods and goddesses. He used to offer them employment and admission to college, among other things, if they prayed to Jesus Christ. According to the report, he also converted a large number of Harijan women of the area. Although the women did not officially change their religion, they no longer worship Hindu deities.

Along with conversion, he also defrauded Hindu women. Furthermore, he deceived them by enticing them in the name of money and jobs. Additionally, he formerly taught in a Christian school. He also claimed to cure people’s illnesses. He even brainwashed some women. He asserted that worshipping Jesus will be the solution to their issues rather than praying to deities like Durga-Shiva. Members of the Bajrang Dal had recently demonstrated against him and he has been missing ever since. The locals are outraged over the developments, however, no action has been taken against him till now.