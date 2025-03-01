Pope put on assisted ventilation while Christian pastors like Baljinder Singh promise to ‘cure’ every ailment in India

The head of the Catholic Church and Sovereign of the Vatican City State, Pope Francis underwent bronchoaspiration. He was put on non-invasive mechanical ventilation on 28th February after suffering an isolated coughing fit that resulted in him inhaling vomit. He was hospitalised before that as he had been suffering from double pneumonia for two weeks. The Vatican informed that the 88-year-old pope remained conscious and alert during the treatment. Pope Francis has been receiving treatment at Rome’s Gamelli Hospital since 14th February.

“The Holy Father’s condition has shown a slight further improvement over the past 24 hours. The mild kidney insufficiency observed in recent days has subsided. A chest CT Scan carried out last night showed a normal progression of the lung inflammation. Blood tests today informed the improvement seen yesterday,” said a statement released by the Holy See Office on 26th February.

Pastor Baljinder and his miraculous healing powers

Reacting to the news, netizens remembered pastor Baljinder Singh from Punjab whose videos of healing ‘possessed people’ often go viral on social media. Commenting on the news of the Pope’s ill health, an X user said that only Pastor Baljinder could save the Pope.

Pastor Baljinder Singh‘s fame shot up after the ‘bolneee lagiiiii’ video went viral in which he is shown healing a speech-impaired girl. The internet is flooded the memes of Singh and his miraculous healing powers that can cure any disease from cough to cancer.

However, his famous ‘bolneee lagiiiii’ video landed him in legal trouble after the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) wrote to Mandip Singh Brar, Deputy Commissioner of Chandigarh, seeking action against Singh for using a minor boy for forceful religious conversion activity. The letter noted that such videos promoted superstition and used children for such purposes, thus violating the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015. Taking the matter seriously, NCPCR directed the Deputy Commissioner to inquire into the matter and furnish an Action Taken Report within the next seven days

Baljinder Singh was born in a Jat family in Yamunanagar, Haryana. It is said that he converted to Christianity after coming into contact with a pastor when he was lodged in jail in a murder case. In 2012, he started holding Sunday prayer meetings for ‘healings’ and gained popularity gradually.

The self-styled Christian Godman was again arrested in 2018 for allegedly raping a woman from Zirakpur in Punjab. The victim has alleged that Singh lured her in 2017 by promising to take her abroad. He allegedly sexually assaulted her at his house in Chandigarh and recorded a video of the act which he used to blackmail her. He was also accused of taking money from her.