On Saturday (15th March), tension erupted in the Buniyadganj area near Joda Masjid in Gaya, Bihar, after a Muslim man became irked over Holi colour.

The altercation between Hindus celebrating the festival and the Muslim community in the area escalated quickly and turned violent.

There were reports of stone pelting as well. The police were informed about the incident, after which senior officials reached the location with a heavy police force to restore order.

आज दिनांक 15.03.2025 को बुनियादगंज थाना को सूचना प्राप्त हुई कि जोड़ा मस्जिद के पास दो पक्षों के बीच विवाद हो रहा है।

प्राप्त सूचना से वरीय पुलिस पदाधिकारी अवगत कराते हुए थानाध्यक्ष, बुनियादगंज थाना के द्वारा थाना के अन्य पुलिस पदाधिकारी एवं सशस्त्र बल के साथ तत्क्षण — GAYA POLICE (गया (बिहार) पुलिस ) (@GAYAPOLICEBIHAR) March 15, 2025

The clash reportedly started when a Muslim youth from the Khagdi locality stepped out and went onto the main road to purchase some essentials. At that time, some boys from Pandit Gali were celebrating Holi.

They accidentally threw colour on the Muslim man, leading to a heated argument between them. The Muslim man from Khagdi allegedly attempted to pull the Hindu boy who accidentally threw colour on him into his area.

His actions further intensified the scuffle, and the situation turned violent. Several individuals from both sides got involved.

Stone pelting and police intervention

According to eyewitnesses, within minutes of the altercation, groups gathered on both sides and resorted to stone pelting. Local residents immediately informed the police.

A heavy police force, led by senior officials, reached the location and controlled the situation. The mobsters managed to flee the scene as the police arrived.

After the incident, officials from several police stations, including Wazirganj, Buniyadganj, and Mufassil, reached the spot to pacify the situation. The police attempted to mediate, but tensions prevailed in the area. Eventually, an additional police force was called to ensure no further incidents occurred in the region.

Prior warnings ignored, police downplay the incident

According to media reports, a peace committee meeting was held a few days ago. There were concerns over possible tensions between residents of Khagdi and Pandit Gali. Residents had requested the police to deploy an additional force on the main road. However, the residents alleged that no concrete action was taken by the police.

Buniyadganj police station in-charge, Pawan Kumar, called it a minor scuffle and assured that the situation was under control. He said, “It was a minor scuffle that has been brought under control. Both sides have been counselled, and the situation is now completely normal.”

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anand Kumar directed intervention by senior officials. The Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Wazirganj, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Sadar, and the Buniyadganj police station in-charge were asked to ensure law and order in the area.

Personal dispute, not communal, say officials

Sadar SDM Kisalaya Srivastava dismissed reports of communal tension. He said that the initial investigation into the matter revealed that it was a personal dispute between two individuals. He added that, although they were friends, the altercation happened when one of them smeared colour without taking permission.

Buniyadganj police station in-charge also dismissed reports of stone pelting and stated, “The situation is under control. No serious injuries have been reported, and the police are monitoring the area to prevent further disturbances.”

A heavy police presence was seen in the area, though the authorities assured that the situation had stabilised.