Thursday, May 15, 2025
Updated:

CBI busts East Central Railway paper leak scam, 26 railway officials arrested

East Central Railway had scheduled a Departmental Examination for the posts of Chief Loco Inspectors on 4th March 2025. During the checks conducted by CBI at three spots on the intervening night at Mughalsarai, 17 candidates were found with photocopies of handwritten question papers.

OpIndia Staff
(Representative Image via TOI)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) busted a Departmental Examination Paper leak scam under the East Central Railway at Mughalsarai during an operation launched on the intervening night of 3rd and 4th March 2025, the CBI said in a statement on Tuesday.

“In this regard, a case has been registered against a Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer (Ops) and eight other Railway officials and unknown candidate and unknown others,” the agency said in its statement.

According to CBI’s investigation conducted so far, the accused senior DEE (Ops) person was given the responsibility for setting and preparing the question paper for the said examination. He wrote down the questions in English and allegedly gave them to one Loco Pilot who, in turn, translated them into Hindi and gave them to an Office Superintendent. The said OS allegedly, in turn, gave it to the candidates through a few other Railway Employees.

CBI has arrested the senior DEE (Ops) and other Railway employees on allegations of collecting money and distributing question papers. As many as 17 Departmental candidates who are presently working as Loco Pilots allegedly paid money for the question paper and were caught red-handed with the copies of the question papers during the night of 3rd- 4th March 2025. All of them have been arrested, read the agency’s statement.

Overall, 26 Railway officials have been arrested in this case so far, CBI said. Searches were conducted at 8 locations, which resulted in the recovery of Rs. 1.17 crore in cash. These amounts were reportedly collected from the candidates for leaking the question papers. The handwritten question papers, along with their photocopies, were seized. The probe agency added that these question papers were tallied with the original/ actual question paper and found to have matched.

The CBI has booked Sushant Parashar, Indu Prakash, and other implicated officials under sections 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 316(5) (criminal breach of trust), and 318(3) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with sections 7, 7A, and 8 of the prevention of corruption act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

