Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated on Friday that the “country has seen how forces try to stop” festivals like Holi and Diwali and “obstruct” events like Maha Kumbh and said, “but no one has been able to stop this tradition”.

After participating in a Holi Milan program in Gorakhpur, CM Yogi reflected that the country suffered slavery for hundreds of years and has witnessed faith being hurt by invaders.

“The country has suffered slavery for a long time. It has suffered slavery for hundreds of years and has seen faith being hurt by invaders. The country has seen how forces try to stop festivals like Holi and Diwali and obstruct events like Maha Kumbh, but no one has been able to stop this tradition; it is continuing uninterrupted,” CM Yogi said, without naming anyone.

“On the occasion of the holy festival of Holi, at Gorakhnath Mandir, participated in the Holi Milan function organized in the campus. Those who always propagate that Sanatan Dharma is divided in the name of caste, in the name of religion and sect, in the name of region and language, after Maha Kumbh, Holi has also given them an answer. Today every follower of Sanatan Dharma is hugging each other, applying colours and gulal, this is our strength,” he further posted on X.

His remarks came amid a row after West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed that the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government had reportedly banned Holi celebrations at Santiniketan’s Sonajhuri Haat.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister stressed the importance of national unity, stating that India can only develop when its people are united. He added that no power in the world would be able to prevent India from becoming a developed nation if it is united.

Addressing the public in Gorakhpur on the occasion of Holi, CM Yogi said, “Sanatan Dharma has only one proclamation, and that proclamation is that where there is Dharma, there will be victory. Modi has given a resolution of developed India to the country. India can develop only when it is united, if it is united then it will be the best, if it is the best then no power in the world will be able to stop it from becoming developed. Therefore, all our efforts should be dedicated to the nation. The message of Holi is simple: this country will remain united only through unity.”

Chief Minister Yogi said that the strength of Sanatan Dharma lies in our faith, and the soul of that faith is in our festivals.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also performed puja and aarti at the place of Holika Dahan in Gorakhnath temple premises to begin the Holi celebration.

