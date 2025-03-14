Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Updated:

Idol of Hindu deities vandalised in West Bengal, BJP shares video: Read about two other recent cases of temple attack

BJP national spokesperson shared a video wherein idols of Hindu deities could be seen in a vandalised state.

OpIndia Staff
Extremists vandalise idol of Hindu deities in Nandigram, attack on Hindus continue unabated
Idol of Hindu deities vandalised in Nandigram, images via X/ Amit Malviya

On Friday (14th March), BJP’s national spokesperson Amit Malviya took to X (formerly Twitter) to inform about yet another attack on a Hindu temple. The incident occurred in Kamalpur village in Nandigram Block 2 in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal.

He shared a video wherein idols of Hindu deities could be seen in a vandalised state. “In Kamalpur, within the Amadabad region of Nandigram Block 2, local residents had been engaged in worship since last Tuesday,” Amit Malviya informed.

“However, when the puja and Ram Narayan kirtan continued uninterrupted, certain individuals—unable to tolerate the chanting of Shri Ram’s name—vandalized the site and desecrated the idols,” the BJP national spokesperson added.

Screengrab of the tweet by Amit Malviya

“This is a critical situation…The response of the police is muted…You can see that the cops are not doing anything,” a man was heard saying in the viral video. A cop was also seen intimidating the man recording the visuals of the desecrated Hindu idols.

Recent cases of idol vandalism in West Bengal

On 7th March, a Muslim man named Sheikh Indu vandalised the idol of Goddess Shitala and then set it on fire. The incident occurred in Baruipur city in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

Visuals of charred idols and the damaged Hindu temple could be seen in multiple posts on social media. The locals were able to apprehend the accused, Sheikh Indu, who was involved in the vandalism and arson attack.

The Baruipur police posted a tweet on 7th March claiming that the accused is a ‘person of unsound mind’ with ‘mental health issues.’

Screengrab of the tweet by the Baruipur police

“Local people apprehended him and police took custody of the person. A case has been registered and investigation is on. The detained person is an outsider and has mental health issues,” it alleged.

On 9th March, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh took to X (formerly Twitter) to inform about the attack on a Kali temple and the vandalism of the idol of the Hindu deity.

The incident occurred in Shankchura Bazar in Basirhat city in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. The BJP leader stated that the attack on the temple took place under the leadership of local TMC politician Shahanoor Mondal.

Screengrab of the tweets by the Basirhat police district

Hours later, the West Bengal Police on Sunday (9th March) took to social media to claim that there was ‘no communal angle’ behind the heinous crime.

The cops went on to claim that the extremist behind the vandalism of the idol of Goddess Kali has ‘mental health issues.’

