On 2nd March, a Hindu family in Khambhalia, Devbhumi Dwarka, was allegedly attacked by a group of four Muslim men for bursting crackers in the courtyard of Shrinathji Haveli. The accused in the matter have been identified as Maqsood, Tausif, Moin, and Phoolkand. According to media reports, they objected to the celebrations, citing Ramzan. The accused physically assaulted the victims during the altercation and injured two, including a minor. The injured were rushed to hospital for treatment.

Source: Gujarat Police/OpIndia Gujarati

An FIR has been filed in the matter under Sections 115(2), 117(2), 352, and 54 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 135(1) of the Gujarat Police Act. According to the complaint, the nephew of Vipul Thakar was bursting with leftover crackers from the annual Patotsav of the temple that took place on 20th February. At around 10 PM, three Muslim men—Maqsood, Moin, and Tausif—allegedly barged into the courtyard of the temple wielding sticks and started hurling abuses. They demanded that the celebrations be stopped. Soon after, a fourth individual, identified as Phoolkand, joined them. He was armed with a wooden stick.

Physical assault and threats

Thakar, in his complaint, said that the altercation escalated when Maqsood suddenly struck him with a baseball bat on his left arm, resulting in a fracture. His nephew was also beaten up by the group of Muslims. Hearing the commotion, women and neighbours rushed to the spot. Seeing them coming, the attackers fled the scene. Both victims sustained multiple injuries. The doctors confirmed that Thakar sustained a fracture on his left arm and that his nephew suffered several bruises on his body.

Thakar also alleged that the attackers not only abused him but also hurled insults at the temple and its deity. He further alleged that they threatened to lock the temple and kill his family if they continued to burst crackers.

OpIndia tried to reach out to the concerned police station for a statement but could not establish contact. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

This report was first published in OpIndia Gujarati. The original report can be checked here.