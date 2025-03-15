On Friday (14th March), a Muslim mob attacked the Hindu community celebrating Dol Purnima and Holi in Anaipur village in the Birbhum district of West Bengal.

Amit Malviya informed in a tweet, “Hindus were attacked in Birbhum for celebrating Holi! Under Mamata Banerjee’s rule, West Bengal is increasingly resembling Bangladesh.”

“The attack was led by a local Trinamool Panchayat member, where Muslims targeted Hindus for chanting “Jai Shri Ram” and even questioned, “How dare you raise this slogan?” (as heard in the video),” BJP national spokesperson added.

Yesterday, during the grand celebration of Dol Purnima and Holi in Anaipur village, under Kirnahar police station in the Nanur Assembly

Amit Malviya further accused the police of failing to protect Hindus against violence and shielding the attackers.

“Shockingly, despite the presence of police, the attacks escalated, and instead of preventing the violence, law enforcement reportedly shielded the attackers. Videos from the incident show Hindus claiming they were assaulted while the police stood by,” he emphasised.

Following the violent clash, the Birbhum district administration imposed restrictions on internet and VoIP services in five Gram Panchayats near Sainthia town till 17th March 2025.

#WATCH | Birbhum, West Bengal | Security forces are deployed in Birbhum after violence was reported yesterday.



Internet services have been suspended in several areas of Sainthia town from March 14 (Friday) to March 17 (Monday)

“In view of the recent events in some areas, Internet transmissions and voice over internet telephony maybe used for spreading rumour for unlawful activities in geographical area of Sainthia town area of Sainthia Municipality, Hatora GP, Mathpalsa GP, Harisara GO, Fariyapur GP and Fulur GP area under Sainthia police station of Sainthia community development block in Birbhum Revenue district, under Birbhum police district over the next dfew days and hence the service may be temporarily shut down,” the order stated.

Recent cases of idol vandalism in West Bengal

On 14th March, BJP’s national spokesperson Amit Malviya took to X (formerly Twitter) to inform about an attack on a Hindu temple. The incident occurred in Kamalpur village in Nandigram Block 2 in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal.

He shared a video wherein idols of Hindu deities could be seen in a vandalised state. “In Kamalpur, within the Amadabad region of Nandigram Block 2, local residents had been engaged in worship since last Tuesday,” Amit Malviya informed.

“However, when the puja and Ram Narayan kirtan continued uninterrupted, certain individuals—unable to tolerate the chanting of Shri Ram’s name—vandalized the site and desecrated the idols,” the BJP national spokesperson added.

“This is a critical situation…The response of the police is muted…You can see that the cops are not doing anything,” a man was heard saying in the viral video. A cop was also seen intimidating the man recording the visuals of the desecrated Hindu idols.

On 7th March, a Muslim man named Sheikh Indu vandalised the idol of Goddess Shitala and then set it on fire. The incident occurred in Baruipur city in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

Visuals of charred idols and the damaged Hindu temple could be seen in multiple posts on social media. The locals were able to apprehend the accused, Sheikh Indu, who was involved in the vandalism and arson attack.

The Baruipur police posted a tweet on 7th March claiming that the accused is a ‘person of unsound mind’ with ‘mental health issues.’

“Local people apprehended him and police took custody of the person. A case has been registered and investigation is on. The detained person is an outsider and has mental health issues,” it alleged.

On 9th March, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh took to X (formerly Twitter) to inform about the attack on a Kali temple and the vandalism of the idol of the Hindu deity.

The incident occurred in Shankchura Bazar in Basirhat city in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. The BJP leader stated that the attack on the temple took place under the leadership of local TMC politician Shahanoor Mondal.

Hours later, the West Bengal Police on 9th March took to social media to claim that there was ‘no communal angle’ behind the heinous crime.

The cops went on to claim that the extremist behind the vandalism of the idol of Goddess Kali has ‘mental health issues.’