Indian govt condemns the “despicable” act of vandalism at BAPS Hindu temple in California, urges US govt to take stringent action

“We call upon the local law enforcement authorities to take stringent action against those responsible for these acts, and also ensure adequate security to places of worship," the MEA said.

ANI

India on Sunday condemned the vandalism at a Hindu temple in California in the United States.

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal termed the attack as “despicable” and urged local authorities to take stringent action against those responsible.

“We have seen reports regarding the vandalism at a Hindu temple in Chino Hills, California. We condemn such despicable acts in the strongest terms. We call upon the local law enforcement authorities to take stringent action against those responsible for these acts, and also ensure adequate security to places of worship,” the MEA said.

A BAPS Hindu Temple located in Chino Hills, California was vandalised with desecratory messages, days ahead of a so-called ‘Khalistani referendum’ in Los Angeles.

The official X page of BAPS for the United States, shared the details of the incident that took place at a BAPS Hindu Temple located in Chino Hills, California.

It also stressed that they will “never let hate take root” and peace and compassion shall prevail.

In a post on X, BAPS Public Affairs wrote, “In the face of another Mandir desecration, this time in Chino Hills, CA, the Hindu community stand steadfast against hate. Together with the community in Chino Hills and Southern California, we will never let hate take root. Our common humanity and faith will ensure that peace and compassion prevail.”

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA), also shared details of the incident on X, and said the desecration of the iconic BAPS Temple in California comes ahead of the “so called Khalistan referendum” in Los Angeles.

“Another Hindu Temple vandalized – this time the iconic BAPS temple in Chino Hills, CA. It’s just another day in a world where media and academics will insist there is no anti-Hindu hate and that #Hinduphobia is just a construct of our imagination. Not surprising this happens as the day for a so called “Khalistan referendum” in LA draws close.”

The post listed down other recent cases of vandalism of temples from 2022 onwards and gave a call for investigation into the matter.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

