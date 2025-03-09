On Saturday (8th March), extremists carried out vandalism at the BAPS Hindu Temple in Chino Hills in California State of the US. The temple walls were defaced with slogans such as ‘F*ck Modi, Modi Murdabad, Hindustan Murdabad.’

BAPS confirmed the incident through a post on the social media platform X and drew attention to the hateful messages that were written on the temple walls.

Breaking | The largest Hindu temple in California, @BAPS_PubAffairs temple in Chino Hills, was vandalized with profanities earlier today.



We ask @ChinoHills_PD, @FBI @FBIDirectorKash @DNIGabbard to investigate this latest in a string of anti-Hindu hate crimes on our sacred…

In the post on X, BAPS stated, “In the face of another Mandir desecration, this time in Chino Hills, CA, the Hindu community stands steadfast against hate. Together with the community in Chino Hills and Southern California, we will never let hate take root. Our common humanity and faith will ensure that peace and compassion prevail.”

In the face of another Mandir desecration, this time in Chino Hills, CA, the Hindu community stand steadfast against hate. Together with the community in Chino Hills and Southern California, we will never let hate take root. Our common humanity and faith will ensure that peace…

Later, the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) condemned the vandalism and drew attention to similar incidents in the past. CoHNA pointed out that the incident has occurred just days before the so-called ‘Khalistan referendum’ scheduled in Los Angeles.

Another Hindu Temple vandalized – this time the iconic BAPS temple in Chino Hills, CA. It's just another day in a world where media and academics will insist there is no anti-Hindu hate and that #Hinduphobia is just a construct of our imagination.



Not surprising this happens as…

They said, “Another Hindu temple vandalised—this time the iconic BAPS temple in Chino Hills, CA. It’s just another day in a world where media and academics will insist there is no anti-Hindu hate and that #Hinduphobia is just a construct of our imagination. Not surprising this happens as the day for a so-called ‘Khalistan referendum’ in LA draws close.”

Series of attacks on Hindu temples

This is not the first time a Hindu place of worship has been targeted.

On 3rd August and 16th August 2022, the Shri Tulsi Mandir in Queens, New York, was vandalised. On 30th October 2023, the Hari Om Radha Krishna Mandir in Sacramento was attacked. On 23rd December 2023, the SMVS Shri Swaminarayan Temple in Newark, California, was desecrated.

At the beginning of 2024, there was a series of such incidents. On 1st January, the Shiv Durga Temple in Santa Clara was defaced. Four days later, on 5th January, both the Shree Ashta Lakshmi Temple in Fremont and Vijay’s Sherawali Temple in Hayward were targeted.

On 11th January 2024, the Sri Panchamukha Hanuman Temple in Dublin, California, faced vandalism. More recently, on 17th September 2024, the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Melville, New York, was vandalised. On 25th September, the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Sacramento, California, was targeted.