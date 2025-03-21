Saturday, June 28, 2025
Israeli Cabinet votes to remove Shin Bet chief head Ronen Bar, Netanyahu says he lost faith in Bar after the Hamas terror attack on Israel

Netanyahu alleged that Bar had a soft approach and was not aggressive enough, and he is not the right person to rehabilitate the organization

OpIndia Staff

The government of Israel unanimously approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal to end Shin Bet’s head, Ronen Bar’s term in office, the PM’s office announced. In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s office, it was noted that Ronen Bar will conclude his duties on April 10 or when the Israel Security Agency (ISA)’s new director is appointed, whichever comes first.

In a post on X, the PMO said, “The Government unanimously approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal to end ISA Director Ronen Bar’s term of office. Ronen Bar will conclude his duties on 10 April 2025 or when a permanent ISA Director is appointed – whichever comes first.”

As per reports, this vote becomes the first time in Israel’s history that a government has fired the Shin Bet’s leader. The meeting to approve his dismissal lasted some three-and-a-half hours. Ronen Bar did not attend the meeting, however he sent a letter saying that firing him was “entirely tainted by conflicts of interest,” and constituted a “fundamentally invalid” attempt to undermine the Shin Bet as it probes Qatar’s influence at the Prime Minister’s Office.

At the meeting, PM Netanyahu said that he lost faith in Bar after the October 7, 2023 Hamas terror attack on Israel. Bar is “soft” and “not the right person to rehabilitate the organization,” Netanyahu reportedly said. “He had a soft approach and was not aggressive enough,” the PM alleged.

Netanyahu also said that after Bar was replaced with another official on the negotiation team, “the leaks have decreased dramatically, and through very successful negotiations we have managed to return the hostages.”

Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara, who was present at the meeting, expressed her opposition to the move. Her office had told PM Netanyahu earlier in the day that the government must obtain a recommendation from an advisory committee before weighing Bar’s dismissal.

However, PM Netanyahu added that removing Bar would be necessary for achieving Israel’s war goals in Gaza and “preventing the next disaster.” Netanyahu has previously removed both Bar and the head of the Mossad intelligence service, David Barnea, from the negotiating team engaging in indirect talks with Hamas regarding the Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal.

